How High Are Cotton Prices Going ?
Friday, July 03, 2020
by Michael Seery of Seery Futures
Source:Getty Images
Cotton Futures---Cotton futures in the December contract settled last Friday in New York at 59.50 while currently trading at 62.60 down slightly this Thursday afternoon breaking a 3 day winning streak, however prices are still hovering right near a 4 month high.
I have been recommending a bullish position from the 62.20 level while placing the stop-loss under the June 23rd low of 58.55 as the risk was around $1,700 per contract plus slippage and commission as a breakout to the upside has occurred in my opinion. The USDA crop report which was released earlier in the week stated that the United States only planted 12.19 million acres as estimates were 13.15 as we should not produce a record crop in 2020 as the fundamental and technical picture for this commodity has turned to the upside coupled with the fact that demand is coming back from China.
Mexico also announced that their production of cotton will be the lowest since 2017 adding more fuel to the fire as the 7/10 weather forecast has higher than normal temperatures coupled with below average rainfall so stay long as there is room to run.
TREND:HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID
VOLATILITY: INCREASING
If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com
TWITTER---@seeryfutures
Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com
If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com
There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.
About the author
Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.
Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.