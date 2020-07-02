DJ U.S. Export Sales: Weekly Sales Totals – Jul 2

For the week ended Jun 25, in thousand metric tons, except cotton in

thousand running bales. Net changes in commitments are gross sales,

less cancellations, buy-backs and other downward adjustments. Total

commitments are total export shipments plus total sales.

The marketing year for wheat and barley began Jun 1, cotton and

and rice Aug 1, corn, soybeans and sorghum Sep 1, and soymeal and

soyoil Oct 1. Source: USDA

wk’s net chg total

in commitments commitments undlvd sales

this yr next yr this yr last yr this yr next yr

wheat 414.3 75.0 7266.3 7202.7 5388.7 75.0

hrw 181.0 0.0 2771.5 2896.5 1932.9 0.0

srw -32.6 75.0 611.3 1014.5 510.8 75.0

hrs 122.7 0.0 2085.3 1772.5 1621.1 0.0

white 141.7 0.0 1488.1 1290.7 1098.8 0.0

durum 1.5 0.0 310.0 228.4 225.0 0.0

corn 361.1 262.7 42313.5 48915.6 8430.9 3892.9

soybeans 241.7 841.7 45042.6 48400.1 7745.1 6936.8

soymeal 143.0 13.0 11063.2 11273.4 2092.9 368.9

soyoil 2.8 0.0 1189.3 805.0 212.9 11.0

upland cotton 67.3 246.2 16992.9 15262.6 4441.8 3490.1

pima cotton 4.7 0.0 574.4 728.2 126.0 33.0

sorghum 144.4 68.0 4156.5 1554.7 843.4 456.0

barley 1.0 0.0 41.6 51.3 40.3 0.0

rice 24.9 0.0 3311.3 3370.6 336.4 62.7

DJ Repeat & Correct: U.S. May Oilseed, Meal, Oils/Fats Exports

(In the article "U.S. May Oilseed, Meal, Oils/Fats Exports" at 8:58 a.m. ET, the data in the April 20 column was incorrect. The corrected version follows.)

In kilograms (top). Oils in pounds, soybeans in bushels, meal and hulls in

short tons (bottom). Source: U.S. Department of Commerce.

(*)NOTE: Year ago figures reflect data reported at that time.

Data includes Exports and Re-Exports.

——- In Kilograms ——-

May 20 Apr 20 Mar 20 May 19(*)

soybeans 1,966,536,425 2,163,874,345 2,571,519,925 2,560,436,948

soyoil 162,305,113 104,437,136 145,507,537 93,319,407

crude 146,282,800 87,695,281 130,366,996 80,309,787

refined 1,013,597 3,665,050 283,982 81,671

other/1 14,692,479 12,827,083 14,397,811 12,554,494

hydrogenated 316,237 249,722 458,748 373,455

cottonseed oil 2,232,495 6,719,262 2,864,334 1,585,127

crude 32,663 357,000 542,000 0

refined 1,009,843 4,875,431 1,014,467 861,300

other/1 1,189,989 1,486,831 1,307,867 723,827

hydrogenated 0 0 0 0

sunseeds 60,174 227,385 9,965 1,995

sunseed oil 3,926,423 3,463,941 3,221,614 8,445,942

rapeseed 3,332,602 6,411,264 18,269,059 4,916,672

rapeseed oil 8,846,553 11,585,348 6,354,345 7,490,362

crude 1,010,722 3,873,428 1,413,698 2,221,525

refined 7,835,831 7,711,920 4,940,647 5,268,837

linseed meal 233,169 170,562 223,298 266,278

cottonseed meal 6,731,589 7,481,237 7,594,851 6,108,089

soymeal 741,211,036 861,271,705 966,833,938 819,429,924

soymeal/flour 235,502,689 228,907,866 236,117,297 185,251,087

soymeal hulls 16,721,000 14,306,000 5,297,000 12,266,000

lard 460,435 1,112,013 1,806,097 1,855,826

edible tallow 9,976,092 9,587,544 7,695,279 10,089,035

inedible tallow 23,625,363 16,866,889 45,309,459 22,685,354

ch white grease 0 0 11,951 6,531

——- In Bushels, Pounds or Short Tons ——-

May 20 Apr 20 Mar 20 May 19(*)

soybeans 72,257,103 79,507,956 94,486,213 94,078,987

soyoil 357,821,585 230,244,512 320,789,263 205,734,111

crude 322,498,425 193,335,033 287,410,078 177,052,804

refined 2,234,599 8,080,054 626,073 180,054

other/1 32,391,377 28,278,882 31,741,745 27,677,926

hydrogenated 697,183 550,543 1,011,366 823,327

cottonseed oil 4,921,810 14,813,440 6,314,777 3,494,607

crude 72,010 787,050 1,194,906 0

refined 2,226,323 10,748,487 2,236,517 1,898,842

other/1 2,623,477 3,277,902 2,883,354 1,595,766

hydrogenated 0 0 0 0

sunseeds 132,661 501,298 21,969 4,398

sunseed oil 8,656,282 7,636,684 7,102,444 18,620,118

rapeseed 7,347,131 14,134,420 40,276,388 10,839,408

rapeseed oil 19,503,314 25,541,325 14,008,935 16,513,424

crude 2,228,261 8,539,448 3,116,671 4,897,625

refined 17,275,053 17,001,876 10,892,264 11,615,799

linseed meal 257 188 246 294

cottonseed meal 7,420 8,247 8,372 6,733

soymeal 817,037 949,380 1,065,741 903,258

soymeal flour/me 259,595 252,325 260,272 204,202

soymeal hulls 18,432 15,770 5,839 13,521

lard 1,015,086 2,451,569 3,981,763 4,091,397

edible tallow 21,993,522 21,136,920 16,965,189 22,242,519

inedible tallow 52,085,019 37,185,131 99,890,275 50,012,653

ch white grease 0 0 26,347 14,398

DJ U.S. May Grain Exports

In kilograms (top) and in bushels (bottom), except flour in cwt and malt

in pounds. /1 denotes includes commercial and donated. Source: U.S. Department

of Commerce.

(*)NOTE: Year ago figures reflect data reported at that time.

Data includes Exports and Re-Exports.

——- In Kilograms ——-

May 20 Apr 20 Mar 20 May 19

Barley 2,188,097 1,550,244 1,984,946 4,175,958

Corn /1 5,700,116,000 5,057,455,000 4,615,912,000 4,689,879,000

Sorghum 809,404,000 802,729,000 497,459,000 270,316,000

Oats 2,463,472 2,725,657 3,013,947 1,942,819

Rye 989,810 0 37,342 550,000

Wheat /1 2,347,780,373 2,375,754,205 1,826,731,079 2,801,109,478

wheat flour /1 22,937,338 25,421,406 24,906,677 21,801,686

Malt 15,901,428 12,130,043 35,971,083 39,536,628

——- In Bushels, CWT or Pounds ——-

May 20 Apr 20 Mar 20 May 19

Barley 100,497 71,201 91,167 191,798

Corn /1 224,401,352 199,101,165 181,718,564 184,630,486

Sorghum 31,864,501 31,601,720 19,583,895 10,641,762

Oats 169,718 187,781 207,642 133,848

Rye 38,967 0 1,470 21,652

Wheat /1 86,265,276 87,293,128 67,120,188 102,922,098

wheat flour /1 505,682 560,446 549,098 480,645

Malt 35,056,654 26,742,172 79,302,677 87,163,359

1/Includes commercial and donated.

DJ U.S. May Soymeal, Vegetable Oils/Oilseed Imports-Jul 2

In kilograms from the U.S. Commerce Department, converted to pounds

by Dow Jones.

—-May 2020—- —-Apr 2020—-

kilograms pounds kilograms pounds

coconut oil 36,501,316 80,485,402 36,879,319 81,318,898

palm kernel oil 21,436,027 47,266,440 26,815,367 59,127,884

palm oil 97,104,743 214,115,958 122,277,733 269,622,401

soybean 28,736,610 63,364,225 19,888,932 43,855,095

soymeal 0 0 0 0

soyoil 11,048,278 24,361,453 11,076,058 24,422,708

rapeseed oil

edible 160,868,445 354,714,921 152,614,011 336,513,894

rapeseed oil,

inedible 90,396 199,323 0 0

DJ U.S. May Grain Imports-Jul 2

In kilograms, from the U.S. Commerce Department, converted to

pounds by Dow Jones.

—-May 2020—- —-Apr 2020—-

kilograms pounds kilograms pounds

durum wheat 164,341 362,372 90,644 199,870

spring wheat 3,738,582 8,243,573 5,660,960 12,482,417

winter wheat 2,069,185 4,562,553 1,399,047 3,084,899

wheat/meslin 32,957,346 72,670,948 41,405,959 91,300,140

TOTAL WHEAT 38,929,454 85,839,446 48,556,610 107,067,325

barley 2,502,446 5,517,893 5,001,796 11,028,960

oats 440,347 970,965 1,651,545 3,641,657

corn 55,845,344 123,138,984 89,809,712 198,030,415

other corn 3,500,417 7,718,419 2,828,754 6,237,403

TOTAL CORN 59,345,761 130,857,403 92,638,466 204,267,818

DJ UN FAO: Food Prices Rise for First Time This Year

By Will Horner

Global food prices rose in June for the first time this year, the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization said Thursday, suggesting that the sharp declines experienced by food commodities as the coronavirus has hit demand could be easing.

The UN FAO’s monthly food price index, which tracks a basket of the most common foodstuffs such as grains, vegetable oils and meat, rose 2.4% in June to 93.2.

The rise halts four consecutive months of declining food prices, as measured by the FAO, that have come as supply has been slow to adjust to the pandemic’s sharp impact on demand.

The rise in the overall index has largely come from jumps in the price of sugar and vegetable oils. The FAO’s sugar price sub-index rose 10.6%, thanks to rising oil prices, which can incentivize Brazilian sugar mills to switch production from the sweetener to the biofuel ethanol.

A sub-index tracking vegetable oil prices rose 11.3% thanks largely to higher palm oil prices that have gained as the easing of coronavirus lock downs has led to increased imports, the FAO said.

Other foodstuffs tracked by the index also rose though the increases were more muted. Dairy prices rose 4% as imports from the Middle East and East Asia were slowly recovering, the FAO said.

Cereal and meat prices both rose by 0.6%. While demand for staple foods like cereals have been less affected by the virus, harvest this year of many grains are expected to be very strong. Strong supplies of poultry and bovine meat also weighed on meat prices, the FAO said.

DJ CBOT Delivery Intentions: Totals – Jul 2

Source: CME Group

Contract Quantity Next Trade

Commodity Month Delivery Day Assigned Today Date Available

SOYBEAN MEAL July Jul. 06, 2020 187 Jun 16, 2020

SOYBEAN OIL July Jul. 06, 2020 223 Jun 29, 2020

ROUGH RICE July Jul. 06, 2020 45 Jun 23, 2020

KC HRW WHEAT July Jul. 06, 2020 96 Jun 29, 2020

WHEAT July Jul. 06, 2020 133 Jun 25, 2020

WHEAT:

General Comments: Winter Wheat markets were mixed, with Winter Wheat futures higher and Spring Wheat futures lower. There are ideas that Winter Wheat market have made a seasonal bottom. Yield reports from the Great Plains have been variable, but generally a little better than expected. Spring Wheat was lower on improving growing conditions for the crops. Spring Wheat markets show down trends as good conditions are also reported in much of Canada. It remains dry in the western sections of the Great Plains but this will aid harvest progress now. Better rains are reported in Europe and Russia. Russia could turn hot and dry starting this week but soil moisture is good for now. Australia remains in good condition.

Overnight News: The southern Great Plains should get scattered showers. Temperatures should be near to below normal. Northern areas should see scattered showers. Temperatures will average near to above normal. The Canadian Prairies should see scattered showers. Temperatures should average near to above normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Chicago are mixed to up with objectives of 514 and 537 September. Support is at 489, 481, and 471 September, with resistance at 503, 512, and 515 September. Trends in Kansas City are mixed. Support is at 434, 424, and 418 September, with resistance at 446, 450, and 454 September. Trends in Minneapolis are mixed to down with objectives of 506 and 488 September. Support is at 516, 512, and 506 September, and resistance is at 522, 524, and 527 September.

RICE

General Comments: Rice was mixed, with July sharply higher again USDA on Tuesday showed increased planted All Rice area at 2.921 million acres. The estimate was in line with trade expectations. USDA also showed that the quarterly stocks were in line with trade expectations but still tight. The new crop continues to show progress under mostly good conditions. The combination of good export buying in general and the buying inside the US due to the Coronavirus has made the market short old crop Rice. This appears to be factored into the price as there are ideas that the mills are well covered into new crop, but little Rice is available from producers. The crops that got planted are in very good condition in the south and near the Gulf Coast but planting was more problematic in parts of Mississippi, Arkansas, and Missouri. Ideas are that the long grain got planted and producers did not plant medium grain if some prevent planting was needed.

Overnight News: The Delta should get isolated showers. Temperatures should be near to above normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends are mixed to down with objectives of 1186 September. Support is at 1212, 1203, and 1201 September, with resistance at 1230, 1241, and 1246 September.

CORN AND OATS

General Comments: Corn was higher on fund buying and on the Tuesday USDA reports. The quarterly stocks report was negative but the planted area report was very bullish and the surprise of the market. USDA showed that only 92 million acres of Corn got planted, an historically wide variance from its March intentions report that showed planting intentions at 97 million acres. The weather was in the background but is generally considered good for the crops. However, there are some forecasts for hot and dry weather in the Midwest for next week. Meats processors are back and are operating at about 95% of capacity. The backlog of Cattle and Hogs will slowly disappear under this scenario and meats wholesale and retail prices are falling. Ethanol demand is also improving as lock down orders are lifted in most states and in Europe, but the recent Corn rally has made processing margins negative again. Some states are starting to pull back from opening up as the Coronavirus cases have greatly increased and a new pandemic or a continuation of the old one is feared. Future gasoline and ethanol demand has become harder to define.

Overnight News: USDA said that China bought 202,000 tons of US Corn overnight.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Corn are up with objectives of 355 September. Support is at 339, 332, and 326 September, and resistance is at 346, 350, and 356 September. Trends in Oats are mixed. Support is at 286, 283, and 279 September, and resistance is at 292, 298, and 301 September.

DJ Ethanol Inventories Fall to Lowest Since 2017 — Market Talk

11:26 ET – US ethanol inventories are now at their lowest level since January 2017, according to data from the EIA. Inventories dropped another 870,000 barrels this week, putting them at 20.2M barrels–the lowest since the week of Jan. 6, 2017. The consumption of leftover ethanol barrels is good news for US corn, which has held a bearish view of ethanol demand in the US since the coronavirus outbreak forced many plants to shut their doors either temporarily or permanently. Ethanol production also continued to recover, although it only grew by 7,000 barrels a day this week, rising to a rate of 900,000 barrels a day. Corn futures on the CBOT are up 2.8%, as grain traders eat into their ample short positions. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

SOYBEANS AND PRODUCTS

General Comments: Soybeans were higher on the smaller than expected increase in planted area to Soybeans by US farmers as indicated by USDA on Tuesday. The quarterly stocks report was as expected. China has become a much more active buyer of Soybeans here in the US and has promised to ramp up purchases in order to comply with commitments it made under the Phase One trade deal. These words are in doubt now due to the war of words between the two countries over Hong Kong. China has remained a very active buyer in South America even as it has increased Soybeans buying here in the US, so the overall amount taken from the US might not match the hopes of the trade. Brazil prices have been creeping higher for the rest of the world as it starts to run out of Soybeans to export, so China and the rest of the world will look to the US and Argentina for additional supplies. The US weather is considered good for growing Soybeans at this time with rains seen over the weekend and more again yesterday. Hot and dry weather is possible next week. USDA showed very good crop conditions again this week in its weekly update.

Overnight News: USDA said tthat China bought 126,000 tons of US new crop Soybeans overnight.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Soybeans are up with objectives of 891 August. Support is at 880, 872, and 868 August, and resistance is at 896, 900, and 915 August. Trends in Soybean Meal are up with objectives of 301.00 August. Support is at 292.00, 290.00, and 286.00 August, and resistance is at 298.00, 300.00, and 305.00 August. Trends in Soybean Oil are mixed. Support is at 2790, 2710, and 2680 August, with resistance at 2850, 2890, and 2910 August.

CANOLA AND PALM OIL

General Comments: Palm Oil closed higher on the strength in the outside markets. Higher world petroleum prices helped with ideas of increased bio fuels demand Palm Oil has been hoping for better demand from importers as world economies slowly open after being closed by the Coronavirus epidemic. Indonesia continues to focus its Palm Oil on internal demand for bio fuels. Canola was higher. Canola was higher on a weaker Canadian Dollar and Chicago price action The planted area estimates were above trade expectations but below the previous year. The weather has been warmer the past couple of weeks after weeks of cold and wet weather.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Canola are mixed. Support is at 472.00, 470.00, and 468.00 November, with resistance at 480.00, 482.00, and 484.00 November. Trends in Palm Oil are mixed to down with objectives of 2290 September. Support is at 2290, 2250, and 2200 September, with resistance at 2370, 2430, and 2470 September.

Midwest Weather Forecast: Mostly dry. Temperatures should average below normal

US Gulf Cash Basis

Corn HRW SRW Soybeans Soybean Meal Soybean Oil

July +54 July +135 Sep +40 July +56 July N/A N/A

August +50 Sep +45 Sep +66 Aug

September +55 Sep +45 Sep +62 Nov

DJ ICE Canada Cash Grain Close – Jun 30

WINNIPEG–The following are the closing cash canola prices

from ICE Futures for June 30, 2020.

Source: ICE Futures

CANOLA

1 Canada NCC Best Bid

Spot Price Basis Contract Change

*Par Region 458.60 -15.50 July 2020 up 5.10

Track Thunder Bay 491.00 15.00 Nov 2020 up 3.40

Track Vancouver 501.00 25.00 Nov 2020 up 3.40

All prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

*Quote for previous day

Source: Commodity News Service Canada (news@marketsfarm.com, or

204-414-9084)

D DJ Malaysian PM Cash Market Prices for Palm Oil – July 2

The following are prices for Malaysian palm oil in the cash market at 1000 GMT Thursday, supplied by commodity broker Matthes & Porton Bhd.

Prices are quoted in U.S. dollars a metric ton, except for crude palm oil and palm kernel oil, which are in ringgit a ton. Palm kernel oil prices are in ringgit a pikul, a Malaysian measurement equivalent to 60 kilograms.

Refined, bleached and deodorized palm oil, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

July 600.00 0.00 Unquoted – –

Aug 592.50 +02.50 Unquoted – –

Sept 580.00 0.00 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 570.00 +05.00 Unquoted – –

RBD palm olein, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

July 602.50 0.00 Unquoted – –

Aug 595.00 +02.50 Unquoted – –

Sept 582.50 0.00 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 572.50 +05.00 Unquoted – –

RBD palm stearin, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

July 585.00 0.00 Unquoted – –

Palm Fatty Acid Distillate, FOB Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

July 510.00 0.00 Unquoted – –

Crude palm oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

July 2,450.00 +10.00 Unquoted – –

Palm kernel oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

July 166.00 +02.00 Unquoted – –

($1=MYR4.2835)

DJ China Dalian Grain Futures Closing Prices, Volume – Jul 02

Soybean No. 1

Turnover: 290,004 lots, or 14.03 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-20 5,650 5,719 5,633 5,633 6,122 5,646 -476 19 425

Sep-20 4,859 4,905 4,838 4,883 4,874 4,872 -2 269,123 184,534

Nov-20 4,405 4,446 4,403 4,423 4,424 4,416 -8 212 941

Jan-21 4,382 4,400 4,363 4,391 4,385 4,384 -1 19,921 54,225

Mar-21 4,386 4,411 4,383 4,408 4,394 4,397 3 77 116

May-21 4,397 4,410 4,377 4,409 4,398 4,402 4 652 3,794

Corn

Turnover: 606,628 lots, or 12.71 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-20 2,100 2,100 2,009 2,009 2,090 2,054 -36 2 121

Sep-20 2,096 2,102 2,076 2,100 2,095 2,089 -6 450,631 662,394

Nov-20 2,103 2,113 2,089 2,111 2,103 2,101 -2 33,488 46,055

Jan-21 2,108 2,118 2,093 2,117 2,109 2,106 -3 98,525 335,168

Mar-21 2,120 2,132 2,109 2,129 2,122 2,120 -2 3,530 2,419

May-21 2,145 2,152 2,130 2,150 2,144 2,142 -2 20,452 91,635

Soymeal

Turnover: 1,493,588 lots, or 43.38 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-20 – – – 2,702 2,684 2,702 18 50 1,000

Aug-20 2,867 2,894 2,860 2,882 2,820 2,882 62 2,664 9,106

Sep-20 2,886 2,909 2,876 2,898 2,863 2,896 33 1,078,847 1,279,565

Nov-20 2,916 2,943 2,911 2,935 2,897 2,933 36 24,682 54,244

Dec-20 2,927 2,956 2,926 2,949 2,902 2,946 44 17,176 6,305

Jan-21 2,940 2,960 2,929 2,952 2,916 2,949 33 325,073 830,087

Mar-21 2,808 2,834 2,805 2,814 2,785 2,822 37 1,814 2,076

May-21 2,742 2,763 2,732 2,753 2,723 2,751 28 43,282 185,519

Palm Oil

Turnover: 1,040,346 lots, or 51.50 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-20 – – – 5,162 5,162 5,162 0 0 0

Aug-20 – – – 4,986 4,986 4,986 0 0 2

Sep-20 4,946 4,996 4,914 4,988 4,926 4,954 28 930,987 342,750

Oct-20 4,880 4,914 4,830 4,912 4,802 4,878 76 3,017 3,115

Nov-20 4,848 4,898 4,840 4,896 4,804 4,872 68 1,028 1,225

Dec-20 4,856 4,914 4,856 4,908 4,838 4,886 48 1,220 781

Jan-21 4,878 4,940 4,874 4,926 4,872 4,908 36 102,431 124,717

Feb-21 4,974 4,976 4,968 4,976 4,950 4,972 22 3 115

Mar-21 5,044 5,044 5,044 5,044 4,988 5,044 56 1 19

Apr-21 – – – 5,180 5,124 5,180 56 0 152

May-21 4,994 5,036 4,980 5,024 4,974 5,010 36 1,659 9,360

Jun-21 – – – 5,062 5,062 5,062 0 0 0

Soybean Oil

Turnover: 467,344 lots, or 26.77 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-20 – – – 5,398 5,398 5,398 0 0 1

Aug-20 5,682 5,726 5,682 5,726 5,562 5,704 142 2 2

Sep-20 5,662 5,754 5,652 5,736 5,636 5,712 76 374,273 323,865

Nov-20 5,708 5,786 5,708 5,782 5,698 5,764 66 3,620 5,730

Dec-20 5,758 5,814 5,722 5,780 5,716 5,758 42 3,222 1,496

Jan-21 5,732 5,822 5,720 5,798 5,708 5,784 76 81,228 205,502

Mar-21 5,776 5,846 5,776 5,828 5,740 5,834 94 2,700 335

May-21 5,750 5,832 5,750 5,818 5,730 5,796 66 2,299 17,380

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Ch. is day’s settlement minus previous settlement;

3) Volume and open interest are in lots;

4) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.