Broad dollar selling into the London fix on Tuesday saw the USDCAD market defend its recent downtrend on the daily chart. Some NIRP pushback from the BOEs Cunliffe got the ball rolling with USD sales and, while we think some large topside option expiries in EURUSD and AUDUSD played a part, market chatter suggested that month/quarter/half-year end rebalancing flow was the real culprit behind the dollar bashing. Yesterdays risk-on headlines (better than expected US June Manufacturing ISM, positive revision to May ADP job report, Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine news) saw another wave of broad USD sales come in, but the selling was muted against CAD (perhaps because of the Canada Day holiday?)
Traders now appear to be lightening up on their USD shorts ahead of this mornings US Non-Farm Payrolls report for June and the weekly US jobless claims figures for the week ending June 27. The median consensus estimate for payrolls is +3.000M from Reuters and +3.058M from Bloomberg, but yesterdays 5.8M negative-to-positive revision to the May ADP number and todays NFP estimate range (+400k to +9.000M) makes guessing these numbers laughably unpredictable. The Reuters poll consensus for jobless claims is +1.355M vs +1.480M from the week prior.
Euro/dollar has benefited from two broad USD selling waves over the last two days; the first from Tuesdays London fix and the second from yesterdays better than expected US economic data set. The US reported a record 50k new coronavirus cases yesterday, but market participants continue to ultimately shrug off negative COVID headlines (a pattern weve seen multiple times over the last few weeks).
This mornings early upside move through the 1.1270s resistance level felt like the market tripping out some recent EURUSD short positions ahead of the US Non-Farm Payrolls number (notice how the market is trading right back lower again now amid a rather quiet overnight newswire). Big options bets have been placed at the 1.1250 and 1.1300 strikes in EURUSD (2.2blnEUR and 1.9bln respectively), which could make the post NFP market reaction quite interesting.
Sterling has enjoyed a rip-roaring 2 day rally ever since BOE Deputy Governor said on Tuesday that we havent asked the private sector to make preparations regarding negative interest policy in the UK. Broad USD selling into the month-end London fix and yesterdays better US ISM/ADP reports then brought about the shattering of multiple chart resistance levels over the last 48hrs hours, which has now given the market a more neutral daily structure heading into this mornings NFP report. We see chart support at the 1.2470s, then 1.2450; resistance at the 1.2520s, then the 1.2590s, with positive momentum on the hourlies at the moment.
The Australian dollar has been following the broader USD tone over the last 48hrs; which has spurred two distinct waves of AUDUSD buying off the mid 0.68 handle in defense of the markets daily uptrend. A huge option expiry (1.8blnAUD) at the 0.6895 strike features for todays NY trading session, which could attract some AUDUSD selling should the NFPs disappoint.
Weaker than expected business sentiment out of Japan for Q2 (Tankan survey) and Japanese exporter USD sales were cited as the reason for dollar/yens upside failure at the 108 handle on Tuesday night. The market has been a slippery slope lower to last weeks resistance (now turned support) in the 107.30-40s. Almost 1blnUSD worth of options will be expiring at the 107.50 strike at 10amET; an hour and half after the US Non-Farm payrolls report comes out. Another 1blnUSD in options will go off the board at the 108 strike tomorrow, when US markets will be observing the Independence Day holiday.
