rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Looking To Buy Platinum
Thursday, July 02, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

Bookmark and Share

Source:Getty Images

Platinum Futures--- Platinum futures in the October contract settled last Friday in New York at 819 while currently trading at 829 an ounce up slightly for the trading week holding major support around the 800 level as this market looks to move higher in my opinion.

Fundamentally speaking platinum is used as an industrial metal and the stronger the U.S economy becomes the more demand for platinum which generally pushes prices higher and I think that situation is going to come about soon as I do think a bottoming out pattern has formed.

I will be recommending a bullish position if prices break the 876 level which could possibly happen in next week's trade, however if you are already long a futures contract I would place the stop loss under major support around the 798 level as an exit strategy.

Platinum prices are now trading right at their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend still remains mixed as we have gone sideways over the last 4 weeks as my only precious metal recommendation is in the silver market at the current time, but I think the whole sector is going to move higher as I see no reason to be short platinum at this time so keep a close eye on this market as we could be involved soon.

TREND:MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID

VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy