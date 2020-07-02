The gold futures contract lost 1.14% on Wednesday after reaching new long-term high of $1,807.70. The market has retraced its Tuesdays advance following intraday reversal and a breakdown below $1,800 mark. The recent economic data releases didnt bring any new surprises for the financial markets. However, gold broke above medium-term local highs, as we can see on the daily chart:

Gold is 0.2% higher this morning, as it retraces some of yesterdays decline. What about the other precious metals? Silver lost 2.25% on Wednesday and today it is trading 0.2% lower. Platinum lost 1.97% yesterday and today it is 0.4% higher, palladium lost 1.84% and today its 0.1% lower. So precious metals are going sideways this morning.

Yesterdays ADP Non-Farm Employment Change number came out slightly worse than expected. And the ISM Manufacturing PMI release has been better than expected. The markets are now waiting for todays U.S. monthly jobs data release at 8:30 a.m. We will likely see an increased volatility following the announcement.

Below you will find our Gold, Silver, and Mining Stocks economic news schedule for the next two trading days:

Thursday, July 2

5:00 a.m. Eurozone- PPI m/m, Unemployment Rate

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Non-Farm Employment Change , Unemployment Rate , Average Hourly Earnings m/m , Unemployment Claims, Trade Balance

9:45 p.m. China - Caixin Services PMI

Friday, July 3

3:50 a.m. Eurozone - French Final Services PMI

3:55 a.m. Eurozone - German Final Manufacturing PMI

4:00 a.m. Eurozone - German Final Manufacturing PMI

All Day, U.S. - Bank Holiday