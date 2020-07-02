rounded corner
S&P 500 Sharply Higher Of Unemployment Number
Thursday, July 02, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

S&P 500 Futures---The S&P 500 in the September contract is trading higher for the 4th consecutive session reacting very positively to the unemployment number which was released today stating that the United States added 4.8 million jobs sending prices up 41 points currently trading at 3,144 or 1.33% higher.

If you've been following my previous blogs you understand that I am not involved, but I do have a bullish bias as I do think the equity markets will continue to move higher as I see no reason to be short as the Nasdaq-100 which has hit another all-time high in today's trade.

The S&P 500 is trading above its 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend has turned to the upside as the U.S economy will not shut down again and the market is reacting to that fundamental news as the worst most likely is over with as I do believe the 3,400 level will be tested which was the all-time high hit on February 20th in the coming months ahead.

If you are long a futures contract stay long as another bullish fundamental factor is that the Federal Reserve might add another stimulus package as they have certainly helped propel this market to the upside as the old saying goes you don't fight the FED as this market looks to move even higher.

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
