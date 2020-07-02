Hello traders,

Daily chart of EURGBP is showing us part of a bigger triangle correction being made; leg C of a triangle with a three-legged structure down from 2020 high.

Recently price looks to have completed its correction of a red wave B) of C at Fib. ratio of 61.8, so current decline on lower degree time-frame charts can be part of a wave C) of C. That said, we still would like to see a break below the lower channel line, and below the 0.886 bearish level for confirmation that bears are in charge.

Interested in more analysis like this?

Visit us at www.ew-forecast.com and get actionable Elliott Wave charts today.

EURGBP, daily

Trade well,

The EW-forecast team