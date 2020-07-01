8 Week Consolidation Pattern In Cattle



Source:Getty Images Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the August contract settled higher by 100 points at 97.30 or 1.05% still stuck in a tight 8-week consolidation looking to break out in next week's trade in my opinion. I will be recommending a bullish position if prices close above the June 4th high of 98.25 and I also will be recommending a bearish position if prices break to the down side below the June 15th low of 93.75 as the longer the consolidation is the stronger the breakout as I'm not sure which direction this market is headed at the current time. Cattle prices are trading right at their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend is mixed as tomorrow will be the last trading day for the week as the 4th of July holiday is upon us as that should put some volatility in tomorrow's trade. At the current time I do not have any livestock recommendations, however the commodity sectors are starting to show signs of life as I do think the break out will be significant on either side so keep eye on this market as we could possibly be involved tomorrow. TREND:MIXED CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT VOLATILITY: AVERAGE If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.