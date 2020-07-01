rounded corner
Soybeans - Just My Opinion
Wednesday, July 01, 2020

by Tom Fritz of International Futures Group

Weekly Soybean Export Sales old crop vs. 300-800 K T. expected new crop vs. 300-800 K T. expected

Weekly Soybean Meal Export Sales old crop vs. 75-250 K T. expected new crop vs. 0-50 K T. expected

Weekly Soybean Oil Export Sales old crop vs. 5-25 K T. expected new crop vs. 0-5 K T. expected

Not as many acres as originally planned and now we have a budding weather issue. In the past three days funds have bought in the vicinity of 30 K contracts of soybeans. Can you imagine where we would be if China became an active buyer and not just a sporadic buyer? The meal market has finally woken up. A good portion of todays soybean buying can be tied to the rallying soybean meal market. As Ive mentioned in the past soybeans wont be able to sustain a rally without the meal market but now we have the meal market participating. With that said higher prices seem inevitable for the soybean market especially if the weather threat sticks around.

Cash markets are showing some defensive posturing as the rally has brought out some old crop soybeans. Upfront soybean spreads have widened with the rally. It seems most of the buying is being focused in the Nov, Jan and March contracts. The makes sense as that time frame should be the height of our export market.

November soybeans flirt with the suspected resistance levels of $9.00 -- $9.05. The price action did not suggest a rejection of this price level. If the overnight forecasts dont show any change in the call for hot and dry I have to think well plow right through that level ahead of our 3-day weekend. Next stop will be $9.20 or so. Dec meal has wiped out the past three months of bearish price action. Right now Im thinking $310.0 - $315.0 might be a tougher to move through. Like any good bull market in soybeans soybean oil plays second fiddle to the meal and the beans. It will go along for the ride but to a lesser extent.

Daily Support & Resistance 7/02

Aug Soybeans: $8.83 - $9.08

Nov Soybeans: $8.90 - $9.15

Dec Soy Meal: $301.0 - $311.0

Dec Soy Oil: $28.65 - $29.50

The risk of trading futures and options can be substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

About the author

Tom Fritz is a third generation commodity futures trader. His grandfather and his father were traders on the exchange. Tom began his career in 1971 with Tabor Grain which was later acquired by Archer Daniels Midland. Prior to co-founding IFG in 1994 Tom was the lead Chicago Board of Trade floor analyst for ADM. He produces Just My Opinion, a daily grain commentary that is well respected and viewed all over the world.

 

 

Contributing author since 11/7/2017 
Published by Barchart
