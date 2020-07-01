rounded corner
I Remain Bullish Gold Prices
Wednesday, July 01, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

Gold Futures--- Gold futures in the August contract is trading lower by $20 an ounce or 1.08% at 1,781 reversing some of the sharp gains that we witnessed in yesterday's trade blamed on profit taking coupled with the fact of a possible vaccine for the coronavirus being developed in the next couple of months.

At the current time I have a bullish silver recommendation, but I do believe gold prices are headed higher and if you are long a futures contact I would continue to place the stop-loss below the 10-day low at 1,728 as an exit strategy, however the chart structure will improve in next week's trade therefor the monetary risk will be lowered.

Traders are awaiting tomorrow's monthly unemployment number as we're closed on Friday due to the 4th of July holiday as we certainly will experience a wild trading session tomorrow as I still think prices will break the $2,000 level as all of the Federal Reserve stimulus packages will start to make a major impact in the coming months ahead which is very bullish silver and gold.

Gold prices are trading far above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend remains to the upside, however for the bullish momentum to continue prices have to break yesterday's high of 1,807 as the volatility certainly will continue to expand to the upside in my opinion as I see no reason to be short.

TREND:HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID

VOLATILITY: HIGH

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.



Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
