Last Sunday night, I advised our private clients that my bearishness in some weather sensitive markets (corn, beans and natural gas) had abruptly flipped to bullishness. The derivation of this shift was not solely based on the crop report or short-term forecasts, but on the ClimatePredict models which are the main engine of our commodity weather services. Those Inside Futures readers who expressed interest in the application of analog year analysis linking teleconnections to market moves, have taken me up on our ClimatePredict free trial offer, and a few of you have become private clients.

WARMING PLANET CAN INFLUENCE WEATHER, NOT JUST LA NINA

What happens in other parts of the globe will shape US grain and natural gas weather this summer, not just La Nina. I am sort of sick of some so-called scientists and commodity analysts who call themselves experts and do not believe in climate change or global warming. The issue has become way too political. I am 100% (not 90%) convinced that warming oceans now are affecting our world's weather more than solar cycles.





A LOOK AT GLOBAL OCEAN TEMPERATURES DURING SOME MIDWEST GRAIN BELT BULL MARKETS





Looking ahead two months with my ClimatePredict model, 2007 comes up as one possible analog. This was a record warm winter (like 2019-2020 ) and with a developing La Nina. Notice how, in August, a strong hot ridge (red) is right over the heart of the corn, soybean and natural gas consumption belts.



Big time heat (map below), before July 13th, is projected by some models. This was one key reason for natural gas prices bottoming early this week and for the present grain market rally, as well as less planted acreage of many US crops. How this heat expands, or contracts, in the coming weeks will have a big influence in many markets. We are on top of all of this, each day, as early as 2 am CDT.











The oceans around the world are much warmer now than they were during some of the most recent summer grain bull markets (2011, 2012).





It's not only the oceans that are warm. Check out Northeast Siberia (eleven days ago) being 40F degrees above normal ... Nuts!





"This past weekend (June 20, 2020), a small Russian town in the Arctic Circle hit a scorching temperature, 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit. While the temperature has to be verified by experts, if it stands, it will be the hottest temperature ever recorded in the Arctic Circle."

Trevor Nace - Senior Science Contributor, Forbes









