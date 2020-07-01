Like us on Facebook!

As many of you know Cannon has been providing futures trading solutions since 1988. What many dont know is that Cannon is also offering FOREX (spot FX trading solutions) with the same level of support you have gotten accustomed to on the futures side.

We are proud to announce the addition of an FX powerhouse, IG.

IG US LLC is a registered Retail Foreign Exchange Dealer with the CFTC and a member of the National

Futures Association (NFA). IG Group, the parent company, was founded in 1974 (45 years) and is

listed on the London Stock Exchange. They have built a business around championing their clients

by providing them with cutting-edge tools and 24-hour support. They offer over 80 FX pairs and an

award-winning platform. The IG Group now serves 178,000 clients all over the world, from offices in

16 countries, based across five continents.