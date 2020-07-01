rounded corner
Weekly Ethanol Production for June 26 2020
Wednesday, July 01, 2020

by Renewable Fuels Association of Renewable Fuels Association

St. Louis, Missouri, July 1: According to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data analyzed by the Renewable Fuels Association (RFA) for the week ending June 26, 2020, ethanol production rose 0.8 percent, or 7,000 barrels per day (b/d), to 900,000 b/d (equivalent to 37.80 million gallons daily). Production remains tempered due to COVID-19 disruptions, coming in 16.7 percent below the same week in 2019. The four-week average ethanol production rate rose 4.1 percent to 868,000 b/d, equivalent to an annualized rate of 13.31 billion gallons.

Ethanol stocks diminished for the tenth consecutive week, down 4.1 percent to 20.2 million barrels and 11.7 percent below year-ago volumes. Inventories tightened across all regions and are at their lowest level since the first week of 2017.

The volume of gasoline supplied to the U.S. market, a measure of implied demand, softened 0.5 percent to 8.561 million b/d (131.24 billion gallons annualized). Gasoline demand was 9.8 percent lower than a year ago.

Refiner/blender net inputs of ethanol ticked 0.2 percent lower to 829,000 b/d, equivalent to 12.71 billion gallons annualized and 12.5 percent below the year-earlier level.

There were no imports of ethanol for the sixteenth consecutive week. (Weekly export data for ethanol is not reported simultaneously; the latest export data is as of April 2020.)

The Renewable Fuels Association is the leading trade association for America’s ethanol industry, working to drive expanded demand for American-made renewable fuels and bio-products worldwide. RFA’s members are working to help America become cleaner, safer, more energy independent and economically secure. www.EthanolRFA.org
 
 
Contributing author since 6/25/2020 
