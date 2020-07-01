rounded corner
November Soybeans - Trading the Algos
Wednesday, July 01, 2020

by Murray Rosenberg

847 254 5589

CQTs weekly November Soybean algorithm has been in Buy Mode for a full five weeks. The daily in Sell Mode eight days. We watched as the weekly algorithm refused to reverse. The daily reversed to buy mode following Tuesdays rally.

At times the daily algo leads the weekly, but not this time!

Quantitative analysis belongs in every traders tool box from beginner to advanced.

The Quants do the work and you reap the benefits.

It's the Swiss Army Knife of market analysis!

Give it try.

Take a FREE two week trial. Your choice of Five markets and the same level of support received by our paid subscribers.

Visit chicagoquanttechnologies.com to sign up.

Call 847.254.5589 for further information.



About the author

Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.

The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career.
 
Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years.
 
Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction.
 
For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading.
 
The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.
