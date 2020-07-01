DJ CBOT Delivery Intentions: Totals – Jul 1

Contract Quantity Next Trade

Commodity Month Delivery Day Assigned Today Date Available

SOYBEAN MEAL July Jul. 02, 2020 243 Jun 15, 2020

SOYBEAN OIL July Jul. 02, 2020 287 Jun 26, 2020

KC HRW WHEAT July Jul. 02, 2020 16 Mar 05, 2020

WHEAT July Jul. 02, 2020 61 Jun 23, 2020

DJ USDA Report: Summary for June Acreage

The following are key numbers from the USDA’s U.S. Grain, Soybean Planted

Acreage report and how the government’s estimates compared with analysts’

forecasts in a Wall Street Journal survey.

U.S. Grain, Soybean Planting (million acres)

Tuesday’s USDA USDA

Estimate Average Range March 2019

Corn 92.006 95.205 94.0-96.0 96.990 89.7

Soybeans 83.825 84.764 84.3-85.6 83.510 76.100

All Wheat 44.250 44.707 44.5-45.0 44.655 45.158

Winter Wheat 30.550 30.833 30.7-31.1 30.775 31.159

Spring Wheat 12.200 12.567 12.2-12.9 12.590 12.660

Durum Wheat 1.500 1.330 1.3-1.4 1.290 1.339

DJ USDA Report: Summary for U.S. Quarterly Grain Stocks

The following are key numbers from the USDA’s Quarterly Grain, Soybean Stockpiles Tuesday and how the government’s estimates compared with analysts’ forecasts in a Wall Street Journal survey.

U.S. Stockpiles on June 1, 2020 (million bushels)

Tuesday’s USDA USDA

Estimate Average Range June 1 2019 Mar 2020

Corn 5,224 4,990 4,849- 5,405 5,202 7,951

Soybeans 1,386 1,381 1,275- 1,490 1,783 2,255

Wheat 1,044 979 925- 998 1,080 1,415

WHEAT:

General Comments: Winter Wheat markets were higher but mostly in sympathy with the other markets. It looked to be a short covering rally and there are some ideas that Winter Wheat market have made a seasonal bottom. Yield reports from the Great Plains have been variable, but generally a little better than expected. Spring Wheat was higher in sympathy with the price action in Chicago and despite ideas of good growing conditions and high crop ratings. Those ratings dropped this week in the weekly crop updates from USDA but are still very high. The Winter Wheat markets hold to bearish trends on the weekly charts. Spring Wheat markets show down trends as good conditions are also reported in much of Canada. It remains dry in the western sections of the Great Plains but this will aid harvest progress now. Better rains are reported in Europe and Russia. Russia could turn hot and dry starting this week but soil moisture is good for now. Australia remains in good condition. Prices usually move lower and remain down through the harvest.

Overnight News: The southern Great Plains should get scattered showers. Temperatures should be near to below normal. Northern areas should see scattered showers. Temperatures will average near to above normal. The Canadian Prairies should see scattered showers. Temperatures should average near to above normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Chicago are mixed to up with objectives of 514 and 537 September. Support is at 489, 481, and 471 September, with resistance at 503, 512, and 515 September. Trends in Kansas City are mixed. Support is at 434, 424, and 418 September, with resistance at 446, 450, and 454 September. Trends in Minneapolis are mixed to down with objectives of 506 and 488 September. Support is at 516, 512, and 506 September, and resistance is at 522, 524, and 527 September.

RICE

General Comments: Rice was mostly a little lower. But July was sharply higher again USDA showed increased planted All Rice area at 2.921 million acres. The estimate was in line with trade expectations. USDA showed that the quarterly stocks were in line with trade expectations but still tight. The new crop continues to show progress under mostly good conditions. The combination of good export buying in general and the buying inside the US due to the Coronavirus has made the market short old crop Rice. This appears to be factored into the price as there are ideas that the mills are well covered into new crop, but little Rice is available from producers. The crops that got planted are in very good condition in the south and near the Gulf Coast but planting was more problematic in parts of Mississippi, Arkansas, and Missouri. Ideas are that the long grain got planted and producers did not plant medium grain if some prevent planting was needed.

Overnight News: The Delta should get isolated showers. Temperatures should be near to above normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends are mixed to down with objectives of 1186 September. Support is at 1212, 1203, and 1201 September, with resistance at 1230, 1241, and 1246 September.

DJ USDA World Market Rice Prices – Jul 1

USDA today announced the prevailing world market prices

of milled and rough rice, adjusted for U.S. milling yields

and location, and the resulting marketing loan gain (MLG)

and loan deficiency payment LDP) rates. Source: USDA

—–World Price—– MLG/LDP Rate

Milled Value Rough Rough

($/cwt) ($/cwt) ($/cwt)

Long Grain 17.23 10.88 0.00

Medium/Short Grain 16.89 11.60 0.00

Brokens 10.93 —- —-

CORN AND OATS

General Comments: Corn was higher on fund buying and on the USDA reports. The quarterly stocks report was negative but the planted area report was very bullish and the surprise of the market. USDA showed that only 92 million acres of Corn got planted, an historically wide variance from its March intentions report that showed planting intentions at 97 million acres. The weather was in the background but is generally considered good for the crops. Futures markets have had hot and dry weather in much of the Midwest last week to support prices, but there was some rain in most areas over the weekend. There have also been problems with demand. Meats processors are back and are operating at about 95% of capacity. The backlog of Cattle and Hogs will slowly disappear under this scenario and meats wholesale and retail prices are falling. Ethanol demand is also improving as lockdown orders are lifted in most states and in Europe. Some states are starting to pull back from opening up as the Coronavirus cases have greatly increased and a new pandemic or a continuation of the old one is feared. Demand for gasoline and ethanol has gotten a little stronger and should continue to improve over time.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Corn are up with objectives of 355 September. Support is at 339, 332, and 326 September, and resistance is at 346, 350, and 356 September. Trends in Oats are mixed. Support is at 291, 286, and 283 September, and resistance is at 298, 301, and 304 September.

SOYBEANS AND PRODUCTS

General Comments: Soybeans were higher on the smaller than expected increase in planted area to Soybeans by US farmers. The quarterly stocks report was as expected. China has become a much more active buyer of Soybeans here in the US and has promised to ramp up purchases in order to comply with commitments it made under the Phase One trade deal. China has remained a very active buyer in South America even as it has increased Soybeans buying here in the US, so the overall amount taken from the US might not match the hopes of the trade. Brazil prices have been creeping higher for the rest of the world as it starts to run out of Soybeans to export, so China and the rest of the world will look to the US and Argentina for additional supplies. The US weather is considered good for growing Soybeans at this time with rains seen over the weekend and more again yesterday. USDA showed very good crop conditions again this week in its weekly update.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Soybeans are mixed to up with objectives of 891 August. Support is at 878, 868, and 865 August, and resistance is at 884, 892, and 896 August. Trends in Soybean Meal are mixed. Support is at 286.00, 283.00, and 279.00 August, and resistance is at 290.00, 292.00, and 295.00 August. Trends in Soybean Oil are mixed. Support is at 2790, 2710, and 2680 August, with resistance at 2850, 2890, and 2910 August.

CANOLA AND PALM OIL

General Comments: Palm Oil closed higher on the strength in the outside markets. Higher world petroleum prices helped with ideas of increased bio fuels demand Palm Oil has been hoping for better demand from importers as world economies slowly open after being closed by the Coronavirus epidemic. Indonesia continues to focus its Palm Oil on internal demand for bio fuels. Canola was higher. Canola was higher on a weaker Canadian Dollar and Chicago price action The planted area estimates were above trade expectations but below the previous year. The weather has been warmer the past couple of weeks after weeks of cold and wet weather.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Canola are mixed. Support is at 472.00, 470.00, and 468.00 November, with resistance at 480.00, 482.00, and 484.00 November. Trends in Palm Oil are mixed to down with objectives of 2290 September. Support is at 2290, 2250, and 2200 September, with resistance at 2370, 2430, and 2470 September.

DJ Malaysia June 1-25 Palm Oil Exports Rose 36%, SGS Says

Malaysia’s palm oil exports during the June 1-25 period are estimated up 36% on month at 1,416,751 metric tons, cargo surveyor SGS (Malaysia) Bhd. said.

The following are the major items in the SGS estimate:

(All figures in metric tons)

June 1-25 May 1-25

RBD Palm Olein 481,025 398,760

RBD Palm Oil 115,135 68,280

RBD Palm Stearin 136,822 76,440

Crude Palm Oil 311,099 145,425

Total* 1,416,751 1,044,117

DJ Malaysia June 1-30 Palm Oil Exports 1,629,086 Tons, Up 28.7%, AmSpec Says

Malaysia’s palm oil exports during the June 1-30 period are estimated up 28.7% on month at 1,629,086 metric tons, cargo surveyor AmSpec Agri Malaysia said Tuesday.

The following are the major items in the AmSpec estimate:

(All figures in metric tons)

June 1-30 May 1-31

RBD Palm Olein 549,104 537,488

RBD Palm Oil 155,895 106,205

RBD Palm Stearin 154,303 92,005

Crude Palm Oil 383,411 164,025

Total* 1,629,086 1,266,225

Midwest Weather Forecast: Mostly dry. Temperatures should average below normal

US Gulf Cash Basis

Corn HRW SRW Soybeans Soybean Meal Soybean Oil

July +54 July +145 May +40 July +62 July N/A N/A

August +47 Sep +45 Sep +64 Aug

September +58 Sep +45 Sep +67 Nov

DJ ICE Canada Cash Grain Close – Jun 30

WINNIPEG–The following are the closing cash canola prices

from ICE Futures for June 30, 2020.

Source: ICE Futures

CANOLA

1 Canada NCC Best Bid

Spot Price Basis Contract Change

*Par Region 458.60 -15.50 July 2020 up 5.10

Track Thunder Bay 491.00 15.00 Nov 2020 up 3.40

Track Vancouver 501.00 25.00 Nov 2020 up 3.40

All prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

*Quote for previous day

Source: Commodity News Service Canada (news@marketsfarm.com, or

204-414-9084)

DJ Malaysian PM Cash Market Prices for Palm Oil – July 1

The following are prices for Malaysian palm oil in the cash market at 1000 GMT Tuesday, supplied by commodity broker Matthes & Porton Bhd.

Prices are quoted in U.S. dollars a metric ton, except for crude palm oil and palm kernel oil, which are in ringgit a ton. Palm kernel oil prices are in ringgit a pikul, a Malaysian measurement equivalent to 60 kilograms.

Refined, bleached and deodorized palm oil, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

July 600.00 +02.50 Unquoted – –

Aug 590.00 +02.50 Unquoted – –

Sept 580.00 +02.50 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 565.00 +07.50 Unquoted – –

RBD palm olein, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

July 602.50 +02.50 Unquoted – –

Aug 592.50 +02.50 Unquoted – –

Sept 582.50 +02.50 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 567.50 +07.50 Unquoted – –

RBD palm stearin, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

July 585.00 0.00 Unquoted – –

Palm Fatty Acid Distillate, FOB Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

July 510.00 -05.00 Unquoted – –

Crude palm oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

July 2,440.00 -40.00 Unquoted – –

Palm kernel oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

July 164.00 -01.00 Unquoted – –

($1=MYR4.2834)

DJ China Dalian Grain Futures Closing Prices, Volume – Jul 01

Soybean No. 1

Turnover: 355,103 lots, or 17.17 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-20 6,160 6,263 5,758 5,758 5,643 6,122 479 324 436

Sep-20 4,871 4,912 4,833 4,848 4,839 4,874 35 325,006 172,797

Nov-20 4,480 4,480 4,405 4,412 4,411 4,424 13 362 799

Jan-21 4,402 4,407 4,368 4,376 4,395 4,385 -10 28,687 54,439

Mar-21 4,422 4,422 4,387 4,395 4,412 4,394 -18 58 75

May-21 4,420 4,421 4,383 4,390 4,416 4,398 -18 666 3,923

Corn

Turnover: 414,628 lots, or 8.70 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-20 2,050 2,105 2,050 2,103 2,091 2,090 -1 4 640

Sep-20 2,090 2,101 2,088 2,096 2,094 2,095 1 318,563 692,657

Nov-20 2,104 2,111 2,097 2,104 2,106 2,103 -3 18,535 45,210

Jan-21 2,102 2,115 2,102 2,108 2,108 2,109 1 65,678 336,514

Mar-21 2,118 2,128 2,117 2,125 2,123 2,122 -1 1,057 2,469

May-21 2,136 2,149 2,135 2,145 2,143 2,144 1 10,791 88,323

Soymeal

Turnover: 1,949,570 lots, or 55.95 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-20 2,640 2,704 2,640 2,704 2,628 2,684 56 472 1,300

Aug-20 2,795 2,875 2,795 2,868 2,795 2,820 25 8,005 10,090

Sep-20 2,818 2,889 2,816 2,882 2,812 2,863 51 1,440,691 1,294,025

Nov-20 2,852 2,922 2,852 2,914 2,848 2,897 49 18,971 53,852

Dec-20 2,873 2,935 2,870 2,927 2,867 2,902 35 12,243 3,404

Jan-21 2,878 2,940 2,871 2,933 2,871 2,916 45 401,460 798,068

Mar-21 2,761 2,813 2,761 2,810 2,756 2,785 29 5,908 1,853

May-21 2,698 2,743 2,690 2,737 2,690 2,723 33 61,820 189,602

Palm Oil

Turnover: 1,153,421 lots, or 56.77 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-20 – – – 5,162 5,162 5,162 0 0 0

Aug-20 – – – 4,986 4,986 4,986 0 0 2

Sep-20 4,950 4,970 4,882 4,950 4,982 4,926 -56 1,041,940 356,917

Oct-20 4,764 4,860 4,718 4,856 4,824 4,802 -22 2,181 1,468

Nov-20 4,782 4,842 4,766 4,842 4,808 4,804 -4 1,190 697

Dec-20 4,840 4,860 4,796 4,860 4,840 4,838 -2 1,713 385

Jan-21 4,870 4,908 4,830 4,884 4,916 4,872 -44 105,105 124,930

Feb-21 – – – 4,950 5,098 4,950 -148 0 114

Mar-21 – – – 4,988 4,988 4,988 0 0 19

Apr-21 – – – 5,124 5,124 5,124 0 0 152

May-21 4,964 5,000 4,922 4,992 4,998 4,974 -24 1,292 9,334

Jun-21 – – – 5,062 5,086 5,062 -24 0 0

Soybean Oil

Turnover: 380,619 lots, or 21.51 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-20 5,398 5,398 5,398 5,398 5,536 5,398 -138 2 1

Aug-20 5,556 5,568 5,556 5,568 5,482 5,562 80 2 2

Sep-20 5,622 5,674 5,592 5,662 5,636 5,636 0 301,120 330,870

Nov-20 5,672 5,720 5,646 5,694 5,708 5,698 -10 7,423 4,588

Dec-20 5,692 5,744 5,672 5,720 5,736 5,716 -20 1,114 444

Jan-21 5,684 5,740 5,662 5,730 5,704 5,708 4 69,117 197,852

Mar-21 5,740 5,740 5,740 5,740 5,874 5,740 -134 1 9

May-21 5,720 5,762 5,680 5,752 5,734 5,730 -4 1,840 16,831

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Ch. is day’s settlement minus previous settlement;

3) Volume and open interest are in lots;

4) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.