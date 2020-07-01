Hello traders, today let us talk about EOSUSD.

EOSUSD can be trading in a big, bearish move labelled as a wave c, down from 2.90 level. At the moment we see price rallying from the 2.19 level, into a correction labelled as sub-wave (iv) of c. Possible resistance/bearish turn for sub-wave (iv) can be at the 2.42 level, level of a former swing low, and at the 2.4/2.5 region, where Fib. ratio of 50.0, and the upper Elliott wave channel line can react as resistance. That said, a completed corrective rally in (iv) would be considered once price would start dropping towards the 2.18 level.

If price starts rallying above the 2.6 level, then a low for wave c can already be in place, and a bullish turn underway.

EOSUSD, 4h