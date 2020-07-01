ESU20





The S&P held the long term swing point again at 2989.00 and the long term target remains a cluster of major Gann squares between 3466.00 to 3488.00. As mentioned in the last update 2989.00 is 23.6% back to the 3/23/20 low (nearby chart). This area also was 78.6% (2992.00) back from what was 78.6% (3170.00) back up. As the 78.6% rule defines, "When a market hits 78.6% of a move, look for it to go 78.6% in the other direction". Since the recent low was also 78.6% we will now look for 78.6% the other way and this is 3151.00, this is the short term target. The overall bias is still higher, until they close below the long term swing point of 2989.00 and the major Gann square of 2970.00. Provided this did happen, look for 38.2% of the move up at 2823.00. To break out of the current trading range, it will take a close above the major Gann square of 3166.00. Until either 2970.00 is closed below, or 3166.00 is closed above, look for the wide swings to continue between them.

To get a greater understanding of the Fibonacci retracements, take a look at our Youtube video on the Intro to Fibonacci retracements, or go to www.one44anlytics.com for all the rules/guidelines and examples of them.

The video can be found here,