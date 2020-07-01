GOLD, (GC) Futures market

Wednesday forecast, July 1

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1796, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1804.

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 1796, which will be followed by reaching support level 1790.4 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 1782.





Weekly forecast, June 29 - July 3

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1790, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1796.1 and 1836.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1775, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1755.

Monthly forecast, July 2020

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1789, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1884.7

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1755, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1683.





DISCLAIMER: All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor