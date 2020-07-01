S&P500 (ES), futures market

Wednesday forecast, July 1

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 3073, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 3093 - 3101.

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 3073, which will be followed by reaching support level 3059 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the pair to reach resistance level 3030.

Weekly forecast, June 26 - July 3

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 3038, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 3112.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 2982, which will be followed by moving down to support level 2924.

Monthly forecast, July 2020

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 3186 - 3224, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 4300.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 2982, which will be followed by moving down to support level 2924 and 2789.

DISCLAIMER: All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor