Natural Gas (NG) tacked on another 2% plus yesterday, after rocketing more than 10% Monday. Significantly, NG is going into today's European morning seeing a bit of healthy profittaking ahead of Thursday's highly anticipated weekly storage, but remaining above downchannel resistance (on the 4hr chart) and descending wedge resistance (on the daily chart). Any weekly candle close this week above descending wedge resistance (on the weekly chart) not only produces the first green weekly candle in 9 weeks, but dramatically furthers NG's efforts to bounce off the near 20 year plus lows seen Friday. Congratulations to premium readers who profited from the opportunities highlightedApril 1st,April 17thand onMay 1st. Except for the weekly MACD which still slopes down, the weekly, daily and 4hr RSI, Stochastics and MACD are bottomish, rallying or consolidating recent gains. I am looking at going long in the green zone (of the daily chart), targeting the red zone for Tuesday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).

Natural Gas (NG) Weekly/Daily/4hr

