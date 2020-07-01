RISK DISCLAIMER: PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. TRADING COMMOIDITIES FUTURES AND OPTIONS IS SPECULATIVE, INVOLVES RISK OF LOSS AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL INVESTORS.

Hello All:

I hope that everybody had a good trading day like we did today. Since our May 7th article on the bullish potential for the soybeans market, I have been a proponent of bullish positions (carefully of course) in the grain complex. As of today, our bias has been confirmed!

The soybean complex was already bullish based on tight acreage and carryout and firm cash markets having strong export sales to China and other major markets. Corn was already strong in the cash markets and you could see the spreads inching up lately. Wheat consistently was getting beaten on but it would not sell off too hard because Black Sea Wheat is tight and everybody in the cash trade knows. TODAY WAS THE CATALYST OF WHAT COULD BE AN INCREDIBLE RALLY IN THE GRAIN MARKETS. Maybe it is not a repeat of 2012 DOME OF GLOOM, but we have tighter supply and strong demand and a U.S. weather market that is only heating up.

Here is the fundamental analysis that I hope young and old pay attention to (S/U ratio is stocks to use ratio, the smaller the ratio the more bullish the S&D scenario):

CORN SOYBEANS CROP YEAR S/U RATIO CROP YEAR S/U RATIO 2020/21 15.7 2020/21 9.1 2019/20 15.3 2019/20 15.0 2018/19 15.5 2018/19 22.8 2017/18 14.7 2017/18 11.6 2016/17 15.6 2016/17 11.0 2015/16 12.7 2015/16 5.0 2014/15 12.9 2014/15 9.4 2013/14 8.5 2013/14 3.6 2012/13 7.3 2012/13 4.5 2011/12 5.2 2011/12 5.7 2010/11 5.4 2010/11 5.4 2009/10 13.1 2009/10 4.5

By the mere reduction of 5 million acres in corn estimate today vs. March intentions, we lost basically 1 billion bushels of corn AT LEAST from the balance sheet. So now, our balance sheet looks closer to last year where we spent most of the time above $ 4.00 per bushel. This does not include the potential to lose yield based on the drought monitor that is showing very above average temperature and below average precipitation during the critical pollination season in the majority of the CORN BELT. Are we going to reach $ 12.00 per bushel? Only Mother Nature knows what can bring. But we know current levels appear way too cheap relative to the balance sheet especially we have been growing demand on a wide scale because of low prices.

For corn, if we start to see the yield slipping off 178.5 bpa, then 5-6 per bushel is definitely in the cards. We will have to see how the conditions pare into July pollination period. It is still too early to tell.

As for soybeans, we already had a tight stocks scenario. Now with corn rallying, the $ 9.00 tag is very easy to achieve. If you compare previous years like 2014/15, you can tell similarity in S/U ratio but you can see anything underneath $ 9.00 is too cheap.

$ 10-11 per bushel is easy. USD is on the defensive and looking to go lower for so many reasons I have outlined in the past. The commodity year 2020 is here!

We can play the calendar spread strategies or also the outright futures depending on the risk you want to take. Let me know.

Best Regards

Edgard Cabanillas

