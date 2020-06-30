|
|
Long-Term Consumer Discretionary Winners
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
by Chris Vermeulen of Technical Traders Ltd.
|
I was live on TD Ameritrade TV talking about consumer discretionary, staples, and utility sectors. Explained is a unique crossover on how some discretionary stocks are also becoming a consumer staple.
Recent articles from this author
- Long-Term Consumer Discretionary Winners - Tuesday, June 30, 2020
- Russell 2000 Gaps Present Real Targets - Monday, June 29, 2020
- Gold Completes Another Washout Rotation, Here We Go - Sunday, June 28, 2020
- Us Stock Market Enters Parabolic Price Move, Be Prepared, Part II - Thursday, June 25, 2020
- Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium, Miners, Oil, Bitcoin - Wednesday, June 24, 2020
About the author
Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic
Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.
He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com
Contributing author since 05/08/2018