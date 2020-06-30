|
|
Here Is My Silver Trade
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
by Michael Seery of Seery Futures
|
Source:Getty Images
Silver Futures---Silver futures in the September contract is trading sharply higher this Tuesday afternoon in New York up $0.54 at 18.60 or 3.00% as I am now recommending a bullish position while then placing the stop loss at the 17.17 level as the risk is around $1,400 per mini contract plus slippage and commission.
Volatility is starting to expand as that is why I want to place the stop-loss a little further away as I want to give this trade some room as I truly believe that gold and silver have significant room to run to the upside. In my opinion I think silver prices are going to test the contract high that was hit on February 24th at 19.14 and then trade over the $20 level as historically speaking this market looks cheap as I've been sitting on the sidelines over the last week waiting for the break out to occur which has happened in today's trade.
Silver prices are now trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend is to the upside as the precious metals are experiencing bullish trends and when you trade the commodity markets trading with the path of least resistance is the way to go over the course of time.
TREND:HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID
VOLATILITY: INCREASING
If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com
TWITTER---@seeryfutures
Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com
If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com
There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.
About the author
Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.
Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.