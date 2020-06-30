ANALYSIS
USDCAD
While global risk sentiment miraculously recovered into the NY close again yesterday, its looking shaky again this morning as traders digest news of fresh lockdowns for parts of the UK and Australia (Leicester and Melbourne) and headlines about global opposition to Chinas official passage of its new Hong Kong security law. This mornings safe-haven dollar bid also seems to be getting support from EURUSD selling heading into a large 1.1185 option expiry at 10amET and talk of month/quarter/half-year-end USD buying at the London fix (11amET). Dollar/CAD is still struggling to break above its daily downtrend line just above the 1.37 mark, but wed note a bullish triangular consolidation developing on the hourly chart should the 1.3660s hold.
Canada just reported a slightly less worse than expected contraction to GDP for April (-11.6% vs -13.0%), but datasets like these continue to be backward looking, which explains this mornings trader apathy to the headline. Canadian markets will be closed tomorrow for the Canada Day holiday.
USDCAD DAILY
USDCAD HOURLY
AUGUST CRUDE OIL DAILY
EURUSD
Euro/dollar gave up all its gains after the NY options cut yesterday, which was quite appropriate in our opinion given the risk-off flows/month-end USD demand type flows we saw heading into the London close. The markets NY close back above 1.1240 stabilized prices during the Asian session last night, but the negative headlines during the European morning saw this level give way once again. Hedging ahead of two large option expiries at 10amET (1.6blnEUR at 1.1185 and 2.4blnEUR at 1.1240-50) and month/quarter/half-year-end rebalancing flows ahead of the 11amET London fix should dominate trader attention this morning, after which well hear from four Fed speakers (Williams at 11amET, Powell at 12:30pmET, Bostic and Kashkari at 2pmET). No surprises are expected from the Fed chairman, after Powell reiterated the extraordinarily uncertain economic outlook in his prepared remarks, which were released late yesterday. Seehere.
EURUSD DAILY
EURUSD HOURLY
SPOT GOLD DAILY
GBPUSD
The UK reported its worst quarterly contraction in 40 years this morning (-2.2% vs -2.0% expected for Q1) and, while we saw sterling trade lower around the 2amET release time, we felt the GBPUSD drop was more driven by the fresh lockdown headlines coming out of Melbourne, Australia. The market is now bouncing strongly as focus turns to flows around two large EURUSD option expiries and month/quarter/half-year-end. The completion of month-end EURGBP demand and some trend-line extension resistance at the 0.9170s has seen the cross top out for the time being, which is mildly GBP supportive as well.
The BOEs Andy Haldane said so far so V when referring to state of the UKs economic recovery this morning. Moreherefrom Reuters. Deputy Bank of England Governor Jon Cunliffe will be speaking at 10amET.
GBPUSD DAILY
GBPUSD HOURLY
EURGBP DAILY
AUDUSD
Can this mornings large topside option expiries for EURUSD (1.1240s) and AUDUSD (0.6900) save the day for the Australian dollar and keep the markets uptrend intact? So far so good, if we look at the Aussies bounce off the top end of the familiar 0.6810-40 support zone this morning. Deputy Governor Guy Debelle didnt say anything new from a monetary policy perspective last night. Moreherefrom Reuters. There was also very little excitement following last nights mildly better than expected Manufacturing PMI out of China for June (50.9 vs 50.4)
AUDUSD DAILY
AUDUSD HOURLY
USDCNH DAILY
USDJPY
Dollar/yen traders look a little dazed and confused this morning as month/quarter/half-year-end portfolio rebalancing flows dominate the markets attention. Yesterdays rally capped out at trend-line chart resistance in the 107.80s and we see the 107.30-40s now acting as support. US yields are under pressure again today as some more negative interest rate bets get placed on the middle of the 2021 Fed Funds and Eurodollar curves. We dont think FX traders are really paying attention to this yet, but this could become a broad USD-negative if bond markets continue to pressure Powell here.
USDJPY DAILY
USDJPY HOURLY
US 10-YR YIELD DAILY
Charts: Reuters Eikon
Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan?Contact usor call EBC's trading desk directly at1-888-729-9716.
Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit:www.ebcfx.com.