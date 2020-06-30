Month / quarter / half-year end flows in focus



ANALYSIS USDCAD While global risk sentiment miraculously recovered into the NY close again yesterday, its looking shaky again this morning as traders digest news of fresh lockdowns for parts of the UK and Australia (Leicester and Melbourne) and headlines about global opposition to Chinas official passage of its new Hong Kong security law. This mornings safe-haven dollar bid also seems to be getting support from EURUSD selling heading into a large 1.1185 option expiry at 10amET and talk of month/quarter/half-year-end USD buying at the London fix (11amET). Dollar/CAD is still struggling to break above its daily downtrend line just above the 1.37 mark, but wed note a bullish triangular consolidation developing on the hourly chart should the 1.3660s hold. Canada just reported a slightly less worse than expected contraction to GDP for April (-11.6% vs -13.0%), but datasets like these continue to be backward looking, which explains this mornings trader apathy to the headline. Canadian markets will be closed tomorrow for the Canada Day holiday. USDCAD DAILY USDCAD HOURLY AUGUST CRUDE OIL DAILY EURUSD Euro/dollar gave up all its gains after the NY options cut yesterday, which was quite appropriate in our opinion given the risk-off flows/month-end USD demand type flows we saw heading into the London close. The markets NY close back above 1.1240 stabilized prices during the Asian session last night, but the negative headlines during the European morning saw this level give way once again. Hedging ahead of two large option expiries at 10amET (1.6blnEUR at 1.1185 and 2.4blnEUR at 1.1240-50) and month/quarter/half-year-end rebalancing flows ahead of the 11amET London fix should dominate trader attention this morning, after which well hear from four Fed speakers (Williams at 11amET, Powell at 12:30pmET, Bostic and Kashkari at 2pmET). No surprises are expected from the Fed chairman, after Powell reiterated the extraordinarily uncertain economic outlook in his prepared remarks, which were released late yesterday. Seehere. EURUSD DAILY EURUSD HOURLY SPOT GOLD DAILY GBPUSD The UK reported its worst quarterly contraction in 40 years this morning (-2.2% vs -2.0% expected for Q1) and, while we saw sterling trade lower around the 2amET release time, we felt the GBPUSD drop was more driven by the fresh lockdown headlines coming out of Melbourne, Australia. The market is now bouncing strongly as focus turns to flows around two large EURUSD option expiries and month/quarter/half-year-end. The completion of month-end EURGBP demand and some trend-line extension resistance at the 0.9170s has seen the cross top out for the time being, which is mildly GBP supportive as well. The BOEs Andy Haldane said so far so V when referring to state of the UKs economic recovery this morning. Moreherefrom Reuters. Deputy Bank of England Governor Jon Cunliffe will be speaking at 10amET.

GBPUSD DAILY GBPUSD HOURLY EURGBP DAILY AUDUSD Can this mornings large topside option expiries for EURUSD (1.1240s) and AUDUSD (0.6900) save the day for the Australian dollar and keep the markets uptrend intact? So far so good, if we look at the Aussies bounce off the top end of the familiar 0.6810-40 support zone this morning. Deputy Governor Guy Debelle didnt say anything new from a monetary policy perspective last night. Moreherefrom Reuters. There was also very little excitement following last nights mildly better than expected Manufacturing PMI out of China for June (50.9 vs 50.4) AUDUSD DAILY AUDUSD HOURLY USDCNH DAILY USDJPY Dollar/yen traders look a little dazed and confused this morning as month/quarter/half-year-end portfolio rebalancing flows dominate the markets attention. Yesterdays rally capped out at trend-line chart resistance in the 107.80s and we see the 107.30-40s now acting as support. US yields are under pressure again today as some more negative interest rate bets get placed on the middle of the 2021 Fed Funds and Eurodollar curves. We dont think FX traders are really paying attention to this yet, but this could become a broad USD-negative if bond markets continue to pressure Powell here.

USDJPY DAILY USDJPY HOURLY US 10-YR YIELD DAILY Charts: Reuters Eikon Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Contact us or call EBC's trading desk directly at 1-888-729-9716. About Exchange Bank of Canada

Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: www.ebcfx.com

Disclaimer:All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement. This publication has been prepared by Exchange Bank of Canada for informational and marketing purposes only. Opinions, estimates and projections contained herein are our own as of the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. The information and opinions contained herein have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to their accuracy or completeness and neither the information nor the forecast shall be taken as a representation for which Exchange Bank of Canada, its affiliates or any of their employees incur any responsibility. Neither Exchange Bank of Canada nor its affiliates accept any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this information. This publication is not, and is not constructed as, an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any of the currencies referred to herein, nor shall this publication be construed as an opinion as to whether you should enter into any swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. The general transaction, financial, educational and market information contained herein is not intended to be, and does not constitute, a recommendation of a swap or trading strategy involving a swap within the meaning of U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Regulation 23.434 and Appendix A thereto. This material is not intended to be individually tailored to your needs or characteristics and should not be viewed as a "call to action" or suggestion that you enter into a swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. You should note that the manner in which you implement any of the strategies set out in this publication may expose you to significant risk and you should carefully consider your ability to bear such risks through consultation with your own independent financial, legal, accounting, tax and other professional advisors. All Exchange Bank of Canada products and services are subject to the terms of applicable agreements and local regulations. This publication and all information, opinions and conclusions contained in it are protected by copyright. This information may not be reproduced in whole or in part, or referred to in any manner whatsoever nor may the information, opinions and conclusions contained in it be referred to without the prior express written consent of Exchange Bank of Canada.



Recent articles from this author Month / quarter / half-year end flows in focus

USD finding bids again to start holiday week

USD trading quietly bid ahead of the weekend

US COVID case counts back in focus

US considering new tariffs on $3.1 billion of EU/UK goods

About the author Erik works with corporations and institutions to help them better navigate the currency markets. His desk provides fast, transparent, and low cost trade execution; up to the minute fundamental and technical market analysis; custom strategy development; and post-trade services -- all in an effort to add value to your firm’s bottom line. Erik has been trading currencies professionally and independently for more than 12 years. Prior to leading the trading desk at EBC, Erik was in charge of managing the foreign exchange risk for one of Canada’s largest independent broker-dealers. Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Email: erik.bregar@ebcfx.com Phone: 888-729-9716 Contributing author since 09/25/17