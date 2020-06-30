Hello traders!

10 year US notes are progressing higher, but slowly above the triangle line, but still you have to be careful with stocks as fifth wave on 10 year can see much higher highs which can cause risk-off. Also, not sure how much interest is there in stocks at current prices, but I am sure that region around 2700/2800 is a lot more attractive.



Take care!

Gregor Horvat



10Y US Notes vs. S&P500, 4h





