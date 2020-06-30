rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Fed Chair Powell Testifies
Tuesday, June 30, 2020

by Alan Bush of ADM Investor Services

Bookmark and Share

STOCK INDEX FUTURES

The 8:45 central time June Chicago PMI is expected to be 44.5 and the 9:00 June consumer confidence index is anticipated to be 90.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will testifybefore the House Financial Services Committee at 11:30.

Stock index futures will be supported by the belief that any slowdown in the global economic recovery will be met with additional accommodation from the worlds central banks, along with more fiscal stimulus.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The U.S. dollar advanced to its highest level since June 3, as interest rate differential expectations have recently turned slightly more favorable to the U.S. dollar.

The euro currency is lower despite news that the euro zone June CPI estimate was +0.3% when the CPI forecast was +0.1%.

The Canadian dollar is higher on news that Canadas real gross domestic product declined less than estimated in April. GDP dropped 11.6% in April, which was slightly better than the market expectation for a fall of 13%.

The Australian dollar is lower after the Reserve Bank of Australia indicated it is ready to scale up its government bond purchases if the economy weakens further.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

Other Federal Reserve speakers today are Raphael Bostic at 1:00 and Neel Kashkari at 1:00.

According to financial futures markets there is a 95.6% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will leave its fed funds rate unchanged at zero to 25 basis points at its July 29 policy meeting.

Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com. Thank you.

Would you like to open an account with us? Go to our interactive New Account application at Open An Account. It is fast, saves on postage and its green.

Futures and options trading involve significant risk of loss and may not be suitable for everyone. Therefore, carefully consider whether such trading is suitable for you in light of your financial condition.The information and comments contained herein is provided by ADMIS and in no way should be construed to be information provided by ADM. The author of this report did not have a financial interest in any of the contracts discussed in this report at the time the report was prepared.The information provided is designed to assist in your analysis and evaluation of the futures and options markets. However, any decisions you may make to buy, sell or hold a futures or options position on such research are entirely your own and not in any way deemed to be endorsed by or attributed to ADMIS. Copyright ADM Investor Services, Inc.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Alan Bush has been a commodity analyst since 1976 focusing on the fundamental and technical aspects of stock index, interest rate and foreign currency markets. He has authored several articles for Stocks Futures and Options magazine and produced the “Futures Tech Focus” program, which is a technically based market outlook.

Alan served on the faculty of Oakton College as instructor of a course entitled, “Principles of Technical Analysis.” He has been interviewed on many national television programs, appearing on the Nightly Business Report, CNBC, CNN Moneyline, Reuters Television and Web FN. In addition, he has been frequently quoted in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Bond Buyer and the Chicago Tribune and has been regularly interviewed on Chicago’s WMAQ radio business reports.

Alan can be reached at (312) 242-7911, or via email at alan.bush@admis.com.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy