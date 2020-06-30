Australian Dollar Looks To Break Out Soon



Australian dollar---The Australian dollar in the September contract is trading slightly lower for the 3rd consecutive session down 3 points at 6859 as prices are hovering right near a 4 week low. I have been keeping a very close eye on this currency as I will be recommending a short position if prices break the June 15th low of 6777 while placing the stop loss above the contract high which was hit on June 10th at 6957 as the risk would be around $1,800 per contract plus slippage and commission. The chart structure at the current time is outstanding due to the fact of the low volatility that we have witnessed over the last 4 weeks as I believe that the risk-reward would be in your favor as prices look to break out to the downside. The Australian dollar is trading slightly below its 20 day moving average, but still far above its 100-day as prices bottomed out in early April around the 6000 level as we have had about a 15% rally in just a matter of months so focus on this market as I think a break out to the downside is looming. TREND: LOWER---MIXED CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT VOLATILITY: AVERAGE If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.



Recent articles from this author Australian Dollar Looks To Break Out Soon

How Low Are Soybeans Going ?

The Silver Chart Looks Bullish

Corn Prices Lower 5th Day In A Row

Are Cattle Prices Going Lower ?

About the author Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm. Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.