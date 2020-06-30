Australian dollar---The Australian dollar in the September contract is trading slightly lower for the 3rd consecutive session down 3 points at 6859 as prices are hovering right near a 4 week low.
I have been keeping a very close eye on this currency as I will be recommending a short position if prices break the June 15th low of 6777 while placing the stop loss above the contract high which was hit on June 10th at 6957 as the risk would be around $1,800 per contract plus slippage and commission.
The chart structure at the current time is outstanding due to the fact of the low volatility that we have witnessed over the last 4 weeks as I believe that the risk-reward would be in your favor as prices look to break out to the downside.
The Australian dollar is trading slightly below its 20 day moving average, but still far above its 100-day as prices bottomed out in early April around the 6000 level as we have had about a 15% rally in just a matter of months so focus on this market as I think a break out to the downside is looming.
TREND: LOWER---MIXED
CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT
VOLATILITY: AVERAGE
If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com
TWITTER---@seeryfutures
Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com
If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com
There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.