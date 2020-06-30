CORRECTED Grain Stock Report for 6/30/20



Howard Tyllas Daily Numbers and Hedge Ideas $279.00 monthly Howard Tyllas Daily Numbers and Hedge Ideas 1 week trial offer for $50 Attention Corn & Soybean Producers: One week trial offer for $50 on learning about the best way to hedge.In my opinion, my strategy is the best I have seen since I became a member in 1976 trading corn and soybeans for my own account. Are you tired of listening to the same BULL ****, and services that do not have a plan if the market goes down instead? Hedge means to take risk off the table, and my service has all producers 100% hedged and they do have most of the upside unhedged (if we can rally for whatever reason). Hedge with a Pro and option expert who has been trading grains for 40+ years. Simple easy to understand option strategies give my producers the odds greatly in their favor and gives them control of the protection they need and the upside potential they want. Mindset is also on the forefront every year, live and hedge in the half full instead of the half empty. Learn how to read the charts clearly and easy, to help locate long-term significant support and resistance, to help determine how much protection you need, and what upside objective is reasonable to achieve. Corn Stocks Up Less Than 1 Percent from June 2019 Soybean Stocks Down 22 Percent All Wheat Stocks Down 3 Percent Corn stocks in all positions on June 1, 2020 totaled 5.22 billion bushels, up less than 1 percent from June 1, 2019. Of the total stocks, 3.03 billion bushels are stored on farms, up 3 percent from a year earlier. Off-farm stocks, at 2.20 billion bushels, are down 2 percent from a year ago. The March - May 2020 indicated disappearance is 2.73 billion bushels, compared with 3.41 billion bushels during the same period last year. Soybeans stored in all positions on June 1, 2020 totaled 1.39 billion bushels, down 22 percent from June 1, 2019. On-farm stocks totaled 633 million bushels, down 13 percent from a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at 753 million bushels, are down 28 percent from a year ago. Indicated disappearance for the March - May 2020 quarter totaled 869 million bushels, down 8 percent from the same period a year earlier. Old crop all wheat stored in all positions on June 1, 2020 totaled 1.04 billion bushels, down 3 percent from a year ago. On-farm stocks are estimated at 232 million bushels, up 12 percent from last year. Off-farm stocks, at 812 million bushels, are down 7 percent from a year ago. The March - May 2020 indicated disappearance is 372 million bushels, down 28 percent from the same period a year earlier. Old crop Durum wheat stocks in all positions on June 1, 2020 totaled 42.8 million bushels, down 22 percent from a year ago. On-farm stocks, at 17.7 million bushels, are down 32 percent from June 1, 2019. Off-farm stocks totaled 25.1 million bushels, down 13 percent from a year ago. The March - May 2020 indicated disappearance of 8.55 million bushels is down 56 percent from the same period a year earlier. Want to know what I think for tomorrow and going forward? Subscribe!

The markets covered daily are 2020 & 2021 Soybeans, Corn, and Wheat. My numbers are sent on part 1 before the night session begins. Commentary follows a few hours later on part 2. (Via your email) Find out why my USA and Foreign subscribers keep renewing this service for years.



Howard Tyllas Daily Numbers and Hedge Ideas are designed to help you plan your hedging strategies, and speculators for day or longer term trading. Put yourself in a position to make money, use the daily numbers service! Email:dailynumbers@futuresflight.com



http://www.futuresflight.com/ Tel. Office 1-702-405-7245 Cell 1-312-823-918 Futures trading involve the substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not mean future results.



Recent articles from this author CORRECTED Grain Stock Report for 6/30/20

WASDE REPORT FOR 5/12/2020

WASDE REPORT FOR 4/9/20

Grain Stock Report 3/31/2020

Planting Intentions 2020

About the author Currently a member of The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) and registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a floor broker . I started my career in 1973 on The Chicago Mercantile Exchange trading floor working for a major firm. Three years later I purchased my first membership and began what would become a thirteen-year commitment to trading soybeans for my own account on the trading floor. I began trading options on futures since their inception in Chicago about twenty years ago; doing so, I traded in various pits on the trade floor. One of the major lessons that I have learned from all my years of experience is that knowledge is an important condition for the possibility of successful trading. Knowledge gives you a better chance to succeed by eliminating obvious mistakes: with it, you will never find yourself shamefully uttering, “If I only took the time to learn”.



I want to save you from such regrets by teaching you where the danger is, what it looks like, and how to go around it, while still keeping an eye on your destination of success. In short, I will teach you how to combat error with knowledge.

My mission is to educate you, giving you my 45 years experience, wisdom, and knowledge from which you will then be able to use and benefit from at will. I know what will help you make money, and I know what will insure failure. Use my services and prevent, “If I only knew”.

Howard Tyllas Futures trading involves the substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not mean future results. If you have a question or comment, email me : futuresflight@yahoo.com Visit my website www.futuresflight.com