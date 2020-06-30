Wyckoff Market Analysis - Cause Being Built



Good morning,

The market failed to show supply after friday's poor close. 240 minute E-mini S&P shows the trading range within trading range and the edges to look at. Support lies at 2988-2983, then 2952. Resistance lies at 3081, then 3104, then 3125 areas.

Point and Figure chart of the E-mini shows the selling the market need to overcome for bulls at the 3049 area, but more so at the 3057 area. Please trade well and stay safe! Gary www.ltg-trading.com/disclaimer/ www.ltg-trading.com







Recent articles from this author Wyckoff Market Analysis - Cause Being Built

Wyckoff Market Analysis - Clustered Closes

Wyckoff Edge Quiz 11

Wyckoff Market Analysis - Possible Spring

Wyckoff Edge Quiz 10

About the author Gary started in the commodity Future business in 1981 as a Runner for Link Waldock. Gary observed as a runner the action on the trading floor of order flow size price action and the volume. This lead to discovering Richard D Wyckoff principles in which Gary self-taught himself. These Wyckoff principles lead to his sponsorship of a CME seat in the S&P in the 1980s by well-known traders in which Gary did the technical analysis for

Gary left the trading floor in the late 1980s to trade for various frms and individuals. Later he decided to form a brokerage firm with brokers to expand his knowledge. Gary became a commodity broker in 1995 and has his own own form since then which he has Wyckoff taught principles taught on the net since 1995 to many thousands of people.

Gary has performed seminars and webinars with Richard Wyckoff experts such as David Wei,s Hank Pruden, Roman Bogazov, Bruce Frazier and Todd Butterfield at Wyckoff stock market Institute renowned Wyckoff expert. Gary Currently is the owner of LTG Trading LLC.



Along with owning an Independent introducing brokerage firm Gary also is guest speakers at various sites on the Principles of Wyckoff. LTG also provides Free webinars that are recorded and posted on youtube as well at the site.

www.ltg-trading.com

Where he provides Free Webinars on Wyckoff Principles commodity brokerage mentoring newsletter and education based on 39 years in the business. Contributing author since 11/26/2018