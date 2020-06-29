SOURCE:Getty Images

Soybean Futures---Soybean futures in the November contract is trading lower for the 6th consecutive session looking ahead to tomorrow's USDA crop report with estimates around 84.761 million acres and if that number comes in higher this market looks to test the contract low around the 8.31 level in my opinion.

If you have been following any of my previous blogs you understand that I have a bearish bias as I think the whole grain market continues to head lower as outstanding weather conditions in the Midwestern part of the United States continues coupled with the fact that the large money manage funds are long 44,000 contracts so if you get some bearish fundamental news out of that report there could be a tremendous wash out to the downside as prices are hovering right near a 4 week low.

Soybean prices are trading under their 20 and 100 day moving average telling you that the trend is to the downside as this afternoon's crop progress report is estimated to show around 71% of the crop is in good / excellent condition as technically & fundamentally speaking soybeans have nothing going for it so if you are short continue to place the stop-loss above the 10-day high which stands at 8.84 as an exit strategy as the chart structure will improve in next week's trade therefor lowering the monetary risk.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID

VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

