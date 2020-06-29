Grain futures today mounted a sharp rally in corn and wheat, so much so that everybody is runningaround thinking a significant bottom has been scored, and drought is on the way. What really happenedis that the index funds were short corn, and massively I might add and had not made any money on theirpositions since the April 21 low until corn finally broke down late last week. Since index fund managersare only paid on closed positions, and typically quarterly, with no downside action scene Sunday night,index funds stepped in for a payday and cashed out a large chunk of contracts today. It has everything todo with the end of the month and end of the quarter, as index funds have not seen their fortunesincrease for seven weeks until Friday.

Click here to sign up and see my entire newsletter every day plus videos and trade alerts for free for 2 weeks.

***Links may not work when viewing this article on barchart.com. Please copy and paste this link below into your web browser to access the free trial sign upportal.***

https://ppweb.thrivecart.com/heartland-advantage-package-no-cc/