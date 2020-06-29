The gold futures contract gained 0.55% on Friday, as it continued to trade along Wednesdays new yearly high of $1,796.10. The market has extended its long-term uptrend last week. The recent economic data releases didnt bring any new surprises for the financial markets, however, gold broke above its local highs, as we can see on the daily chart:





Gold is trading 0.3% lower this morning, as it is further extending the short-term consolidation. What about the other precious metals? Silver gained 0.78% on Friday and today it is 0.1% lower. Platinum gained 2.07% on Friday and today it is 1.0% higher, palladium gained 2.67% on Friday and today it is up 0.9%. So precious metals are mixed on Mondays morning.

On Friday we got the Personal Spending/ Personal Income numbers along with Core PCE Price Index and the Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment number. The data have been generally as expected. This week we will get the important monthly jobs data on Thursday preceded by Wednesdays ADP Non-Farm Employment Change release.

Below you will find our Gold, Silver, and Mining Stocks economic news schedule for the next two trading days:

Monday, June 29

10:00 a.m. U.S. - Pending Home Sales m/m

9:00 p.m. China - Manufacturing PMI, Non-Manufacturing PMI

All Day, Eurozone - Italian Bank Holiday

Tuesday, June 30

8:30 a.m. Canada - GDP m/m

9:45 a.m. U.S. - Chicago PMI

10:00 a.m. U.S. - CB Consumer Confidence

12:30 a.m. U.S. - Fed Chair Powell Testimony

2:00 p.m. U.S. - FOMC Member Kashkari Speech

9:45 p.m. China - Caixin Manufacturing PMI