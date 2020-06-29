June 29, 2020

HOGS, IS THE BOTTOM IN SIGHT?

In his book Hot Commodities Jim Rogers stated that commodities will always have a value and will not go to zero. Well, I think the Crude Oil market of recent past would disagree, but even so in my opinion Mr. Rogers was making a valid point. His contention was that while shares of a corporation can go to zero, as we witnessed in the economic debacle of 2008, commodities will have a value.

When examining the Hog market I look at two factors. First, looking at price, how close or far away could we be from the possible bottom. Secondly looking at timing, when the odds suggest is the best chance of finding the bottom.

So what are the key fundamental factors impacting or could impact the Hog market? For that I enlisted the help of my partner Steve Erdman.

Bearish factors

Biggest current bearish factor - All Hogs and pigs 105.3% the average guess came in at 103.5

Next biggest bearish factor is recurring Slaughter.

Weekly slaughter estimate 2,641,000 up 54,000 from last week and up 255,000 from last year

Daily slaughter Friday estimate 472,000 v. 457,000 last week 453,000 last year

But interestingly slaughter is still lower than last year.

Supportive factors

Frozen storage had a record drop of 24% April 30thto May 31, 467,000,000 pounds also down 26% from year ago

Average carcass weights 216 pounds dressed weight, down 2 pounds from last week and .93% lower than last year

Total US pork exports January through April 2020 came in at 926,489 metric tons v. last year of 663,643. That is an increase of 40% per U.S. meat export federation.

T he In House Model

August Hogs are in a pronounced downtrend

August Hogs need a close at or above 5832 on Thursday, July 2 to reverses the trend. Please note I always use the weekly close for the Model which is usually Fridays but this week we are closed Friday in observant of the 4th of July.

The Negative Indicator is still within the first standard deviation of the long term average which suggests the low in August Hogs have not been confirmed.

Failing to reverse to bullish on July 3 the Model tells us it will be even more difficult the two weeks following, and this is where I want to concentrate. It is my OPINION, based on my experience with the Model, bottoms and tops are made when it appears the most unlikely. If that holds true, we are looking at time frame of weeks of July 10, or 17th when the lows could be made.

What to do?

Not real anxious to sell $48.00, August Hogs. I will consider selling if we experience a profit taking rally up to $52.50/53.00. Otherwise having the opinion that a potential signal to counter trend buy could be in offing several weeks down the road I will wait.

