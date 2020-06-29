Hello traders,

AUDNZD is recovering from 0.999 level, indicating that a low is in place, and that a minimum three-wave bullish turn is underway. We labelled at latest high a completed wave 1/A, which can now be followed by a three-wave pullback as wave 2/B, with support at the 1.052/1.030 level. That said, a rally in five legs of a lesser degree, and above the upper trendline would indicate a completed correction, and further upside.

AUDNZD, daily

