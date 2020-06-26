rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Drive Shack ($DS) Incomplete Bullish Sequence
Friday, June 26, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Bookmark and Share

Drive Shack ($DS) Incomplete Bullish Sequence

June 26, 2020 By EWF Robb (Edit)

Drive Shack ($DS) has been making steady gains since the March 2020 low. Technically speaking, it has a nice Elliott Wave chart, and is following the pattern of the general indices fairly well. Lets take a look at what they do as a company:

Drive Shack Inc. is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Today, our portfolio consists of;Drive Shack involved in developing nationwide network of innovative golf entertainment venues.American Golf, one of the largest golf course companies in the world. And real estate related assets

As mentioned above, the Elliott wave count on Drive Shack is fairly clean, and points to more gains ahead. Lets take a look at the 4H view:

Drive Shack Elliott Wave 4H View:

Drive Shack

Medium term term view from 03/19/2020 lows of 0.86. Wave ((1)) was set at 1.65 on 3/26/2020 and wave ((2)) at 1.00 on 5/14/2020. After that, a wave ((3)) rally took place, which topped on 6/8/2020 at 3.43. After that, Drive Shack has been correcting that cycle from the May 14 low. Black ((4)) is favoured to be set, but one more low is possible before turning up. If a marginal new low occurs, the structure would remain the same. Which is still expecting one more high before a larger pullback may occur. Black ((5)) can see gains up to the $4.50 level before topping out in a larger degree correction.

In conclusion, Drive Shack is presently favoured to advance in the final ((5)), with a breakout over the previous $3.43 peak favoured to take place in the medium term future.

Risk Management

Using proper risk management is absolutely essentialwhen trading or investing in a volatile stocks. Elliott Wave counts can evolve quickly, be sure to have your stops in and define your risk when trading.

Improve your trading success and master Elliott Wave like a pro withour free 14 day trial today.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy