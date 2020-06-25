WHEAT:

General Comments: Winter Wheat markets were a little lower. Yield reports from the Great Plains have been variable, but generally a little better than expected. Spring Wheat was lower on ideas of good growing conditions and high crop ratings. Those ratings dropped this week in the weekly crop updates from USDA but are still very high. The Winter Wheat markets hold to bearish trends on the weekly charts. Spring Wheat markets show down trends as good conditions are also reported in much of Canada. It remains dry in the western sections of the Great Plains but this will aid harvest progress now. Better rains are reported in Europe and Russia. Russia could turn hot and dry starting this week but soil moisture is good for now. Australia remains in good condition. Prices usually move lower and remain down through the harvest.

Overnight News: The southern Great Plains should get scattered showers. Temperatures should be near to below normal. Northern areas should see scattered showers. Temperatures will average near to above normal. The Canadian Prairies should see scattered showers. Temperatures should average near to above normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Chicago are down with objectives of 471 July. Support is at 476, 470, and 464 July, with resistance at 494, 498, and 507 July. Trends in Kansas City are mixed. Support is at 422, 416, and 410 July, with resistance at 439, 441, and 450 July. Trends in Minneapolis are mixed to down with objectives of 507 and 497 July. Support is at 511, 502, and 497 July, and resistance is at 520, 528, and 530 July.

RICE

General Comments: Rice was mostly a little higher on speculative buying. July closed a little lower. The new crop continues to show progress under mostly good conditions. The combination of good export buying in general and the buying inside the US due to the Coronavirus has made the market short old crop Rice. This appears to be factored into the price as there are ideas that the mills are well covered into new crop, but little Rice is available from producers. The crops that got planted are in very good condition in the south and near the Gulf Coast but planting was more problematic in parts of Mississippi, Arkansas, and Missouri. Ideas are that the long grain got planted and producers did not plant medium grain if some prevent planting was needed.

Overnight News: The Delta should get scattered showers. Temperatures should be near to above normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends are mixed to down with objectives of 1241 and 1051 July. Support is at 1390, 1366, and 1345 July, with resistance at 1457, 1540, and 1573 July.

CORN AND OATS

General Comments: Corn was lower on ideas of beneficial rains and good crop conditions for the Midwest. Futures markets have had hot and dry weather in much of the Midwest last week to support prices, but there was some rain in most areas over the weekend and more yesterday. There have also been problems with demand. Meats processors are back and are operating at about 95% of capacity. The backlog of Cattle and Hogs will slowly disappear under this scenario and meats wholesale and retail prices are falling. Ethanol demand is also improving as lockdown orders are lifter in most states and in Europe. Demand for gasoline and ethanol has gotten a little stronger and should continue to improve over time.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Corn are mixed to down with objectives of 318 and 308 July. Support is at 321, 319, and 315 July, and resistance is at 329, 335, and 340 July. Trends in Oats are mixed to down with objectives of 293 and 285 July. Support is at 299, 295, and 285 July, and resistance is at 310, 315, and 319 July.

SOYBEANS AND PRODUCTS

General Comments: Soybeans were lower on a lack of Chinese demand and ideas of improved growing conditions in the US Midwest. China has become a much more active buyer of Soybeans here in the US and has promised to ramp up purchases in order to comply with commitments it made under the Phase One trade deal. China has remained a very active buyer in South America even as it has increased Soybeans buying here in the US, so the overall amount taken from the US might not match the hopes of the trade. Brazil prices have been creeping higher for the rest of the world as it starts to run out of Soybeans to export, so China and the rest of the world will look to the US and Argentina for additional supplies. The US weather is considered good for growing Soybeans at this time with rains seen over the weekend and more again yesterday. USDA showed very good crop conditions again this week in its weekly update.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Soybeans are mixed. Support is at 870, 865, and 861 July, and resistance is at 881, 896, and 898 July. Trends in Soybean Meal are mixed. Support is at 286.00, 282.00, and 280.00 July, and resistance is at 290.00, 292.00, and 294.00 July. Trends in Soybean Oil are mixed. Support is at 2700, 2690, and 2660 July, with resistance at 2830, 2850, and 2870 July.

CANOLA AND PALM OIL

General Comments: Palm Oil closed lower despite strong export data from AmSpec. Higher world petroleum prices helped with ideas of increased bio fuels demand Palm Oil has been hoping for better demand from importers as world economies slowly open after being closed by the Coronavirus epidemic. Indonesia continues to focus its Palm Oil on internal demand for bio fuels. Canola was mostly lower. July closed a little higher. Canola fell initially on improved growing conditions in the Canadian Prairies and the stronger Canadian Dollar The weather has been warmer the past couple of weeks after weeks of cold and wet weather.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Canola are mixed. Support is at 470.00, 468.00, and 466.00 July, with resistance at 477.00, 478.00, and 482.00 July. Trends in Palm Oil are mixed to up with objectives of 2510 and 2650 September. Support is at 2410, 2370, and 2350 September, with resistance at 2470, 2500, and 2580 September.

DJ Malaysia June 1-25 Palm-Oil Exports Rose 35.5% to 1,401,996 Tons, AmSpec Says

Malaysia’s palm-oil exports during the June 1-25 period are estimated to have risen 35.5% from a month earlier to 1,401,996 metric tons, cargo surveyor AmSpec Agri Malaysia said Thursday.

The following are the major items in the AmSpec estimate:

(All figures in metric tons)

June 1-25 May 1-25

RBD Palm Olein 495,694 412,438

RBD Palm Oil 125,145 97,640

RBD Palm Stearin 122,073 80,895

Crude Palm Oil 325,449 133,025

Total* 1,401,996 1,034,829

*Palm oil product volumes don’t add up to total as some products aren’t included.

Midwest Weather Forecast: Mostly dry. Temperatures should average below normal

US Gulf Cash Basis Corn HRW SRW Soybeans Soybean Meal Soybean Oil June +54 July +145 May +40 July +63 July N/A N/A July +52 July +40 July +62 July August +47 Sep +45 Sep +67 Aug

DJ ICE Canada Cash Grain Close – Jun 23

WINNIPEG – The following are the closing cash canola prices

from ICE Futures for June 23, 2020.

Source: ICE Futures

CANOLA

1 Canada NCC Best Bid

Spot Price Basis Contract Change

*Par Region 461.40 -13.00 July 2020 up 0.50

Track Thunder Bay 489.30 15.00 Nov 2020 dn 2.70

Track Vancouver 499.30 25.00 Nov 2020 dn 2.70

All prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

*Quote for previous day

Source: Commodity News Service Canada (news@marketsfarm.com, or

204-414-9084)

DJ Malaysian PM Cash Market Prices for Palm Oil – June 25

The following are prices for Malaysian palm oil in the cash market at 1000 GMT Thursday, supplied by commodity broker Matthes & Porton Bhd.

Prices are quoted in U.S. dollars a metric ton, except for crude palm oil and palm kernel oil, which are in ringgit a ton. Palm kernel oil prices are in ringgit a pikul, a Malaysian measurement equivalent to 60 kilograms.

Refined, bleached and deodorized palm oil, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

July 622.50 -05.00 Unquoted – –

Aug 612.50 -07.50 Unquoted – –

Sept 602.50 -07.50 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 577.50 -15.00 Unquoted – –

RBD palm olein, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

July 625.00 -05.00 Unquoted – –

Aug 615.00 -07.50 Unquoted – –

Sept 605.00 -07.50 Unquoted – – Oct/Nov/Dec 580.00 -15.00 Unquoted – –

RBD palm stearin, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

July 595.00 -10.00 Unquoted – –

Palm Fatty Acid Distillate, FOB Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

July 525.00 -10.00 Unquoted – –

Crude palm oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

July 2,520.00 -20.00 Unquoted – –

Palm kernel oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

July 176.00 -03.00 Unquoted – –

($1=MYR4.2770)