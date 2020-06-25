|
Live Cattle vs Lean Hogs Inter Product Spread Trade Idea
Thursday, June 25, 2020
by Peter Karaverdian of ForteTrader.com
|
Hi Traders! Hope everyone around the world is having a good day!
Live Cattle vs Lean Hogs August Spread looks over extended. The relative price between the two is the type of trade I would like to exploit.
I teach people how to find and take advantage of these trades on their own portfolios so you can have a peace of mind on your own money. Bottom line. Self directed futures spread trading is the best thing one can do. You do not need other peoples opinions, tweets or alerts. I helppeople how to search, build, identify, and assess the opportunity, without the jargon and complexities of the finance world! Trade what you see!
As of 6/25/20 11:52 Central I do not see any Span margin discounts by the CME Span Margin Tool, on these two so the total margin to trade this spread is currently $5,610 per spread.
Happy Trading
Peter Karaverdian
ForteTrader
support@fortetrader.com
www.fortetrader.com
