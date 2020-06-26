



CORN

I have painted a bearish picture in corn in the last few weeks. The market did begin selling off on excellent chances for Midwest rains and no extreme heat.













Let's look at United States July rainfall and temperature trends, historical corn production, and "certain" types of La Nina events.





The images below are from my internal long-range weather forecast program, ClimatePredict. This is looking at the cool ocean conditions developing at the NINO 1+2 region near Peru. It shows that there has been a tendency since 1950 for warmer, and drier than normal, July weather in parts of the Midwest corn belt (arrows). Even so, given similar global ocean temperatures and a specific type of slowly evolving La Nina, higher corn yields (blue stars) were above the trend-line in La Nina years.













There has been much talk that La Nina events can lower US corn production in the weeks ahead. While warm nighttime temperatures can affect pollination (2010 for example) it is typically hot, dry July weather that impacts US corn production the most. Not shown here is the infamous dust bowl, La Nina type droughts of the mid-1930s and mid-1950s. Back then, sunspot minimum cycles combined with La Nina were highly correlated with below normal Midwest corn yields and production.









COCOA

La Nina also factors into the cocoa market. Cocoa prices have hit major support. The sell-off the last few months has been on ideas of less global demand, in part due to COVID-19. What seemed like a potential bull market last winter in the face of a strong Harmattan wind in West Africa and potential lower production to the smaller, West Africa mid-crop, is now a distant memory.









Cocoa production in West Africa has two crop seasons. The mid-crop season and the main crop harvest, which runs later this year. Ample rainfall is critical during May-June, and again in September-October to ensure pods are flush on cocoa trees. The problem right now in some areas is too much rain, which is quite unusual this time of the year. Why is this happening in southern parts of the Ivory Coast? It has to do with the slow transition to a weak La Nina and ocean temperatures that are plenty warm in the Gulf of Guinea.





How quickly the atmosphere transitions to a full La Nina (or not), will help determine cocoa production in the months ahead.





You can always find out more from me and how to trade these, and many other, markets and what my long-range weather forecasts are. Readers who are interested in the fundamentals of La Nina analog years (and those of other teleconnections) vs. crop yield histories are invited to visit bestweatherinc.com and request a free trial to our services.





Jim