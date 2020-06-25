ANALYSIS
USDCAD
Another bad day of US coronavirus statistics, including a record breaking 36k jump in new daily infections, drove broad risk sentiment lower and the USD higher yesterday. Dollar/CADs rally had an extra tailwind behind it following Fitchs downgrade of Canadas sovereign debt rating to AA+, citing a deterioration in the countrys public finances resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Full commentaryhere. While holiday thinned Asian markets and the ECBs announcement of a new repo facility for central banks seemingly helped the risk recover overnight, the mood turned sour once again into the NY open as traders prepared for some US economic data and todays virus case counts out of Texas, Florida and California.
This mornings US data dump was a mixed bag (see below), but FX traders are now focusing on some "less bad" COVID stats tricking out for California (just 5349 new cases today vs +7149 yesterday) and are selling the USD as result.
US MAY DURABLES ORDERS +15.8 PCT (CONSENSUS +10.9 PCT) VS APRIL -18.1 PCT (PREV -17.7 PCT)
US JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 1,480,000 JUN 20 WEEK (CONSENSUS 1,300,000) FROM 1,540,000 PRIOR WEEK (PREVIOUS 1,508,000)
US FINAL Q1 GDP -5.0 PCT (CONSENSUS -5.0 PCT), PREV -5.0 PCT; FINAL SALES -3.5 PCT, PREV -3.7 PCT
USDCAD DAILY
USDCAD HOURLY
AUGUST CRUDE OIL DAILY
EURUSD
Euro/dollar recorded a miserable NY close below the 1.1250s yesterday as rising COVID-19 fears unleashed broad demand for the safe-haven USD. Buyers failed with their recovery attempt to regain this level in Asia and while the break below the 1.1240s underwent some false starts this morning, the sellers ultimately triumphed and pushed EURUSD down to its next support level in the 1.1190s. We reckon that this mornings large 1.6blnEUR expiry at the 1.1200 strike could be playing a part in this mornings EUR weakness as well. The market is not paying attention to the ECBs precautionary new EUREP facility. Full press releasehere.
EURUSD DAILY
EURUSD HOURLY
SPOT GOLD DAILY
GBPUSD
The 1.2440-60 support level ultimately gave way yesterday, which has shifted the momentum negative once again for sterling. Wesaw this reinforced in European trade this morning when buyers failed to regain this level and wed be on the lookout for the typical month-end EURGBP demand over the next few days as another short term potential weight for GBPUSD.
GBPUSD DAILY
GBPUSD HOURLY
EURGBP DAILY
AUDUSD
The Aussie sellers are fighting to maintain the markets downward momentum this morning as some relatively less worse COVID stats out of California (just released) compete with a technically weak NY close below the 0.6910s yesterday. Expect the virus headlines out of the other US hot-spots to set the tone for risk sentiment again today, with the 0.6850-70s being the near-term pivot for price action.
AUDUSD DAILY
AUDUSD HOURLY
USDCNH DAILY
USDJPY
Dollar/yen broke its positive correlation with US yields yesterday as market chatter circulated about Japan being vulnerable to a second wave of the coronavirus. To be fair, we'reseeing clusters of new cases re-emerge in Germany, Australia, China and even Japan now (daily new cases in Tokyo climbed to 55 yesterday, which was the highest tally in 6 weeks).
We could also simply be seeing a reversion to the markets familiar range in the low 107s after the hugely disruptive flows from Tuesday. Reuters reported today that a hedge fund was rumored to have initiated a new $2bln short position in USDJPY during Tuesday mornings 100pt drop. Over $1.1bln in options will be expiring between the 107.00 and 107.40 strikes at 10amET this morning.
USDJPY DAILY
USDJPY HOURLY
US 10-YR YIELD DAILY
Charts: Reuters Eikon
Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan?Contact usor call EBC's trading desk directly at1-888-729-9716.
Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit:www.ebcfx.com.