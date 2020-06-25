The USDCAD gained almost 100 pips yesterday, following through on the bounce Tuesday off the psychologically key 1.35 whole figure level. Significantly, the USDCAD is making progress in efforts to halt a roughly 3 month downchannel (on the daily chart) as it reclaims the 61.8% Fib retrace of the March to June slide. Although the USDCAD is all but assured in forming a much higher June low versus the January low, before bulls get excited, they'll want to see the USDCAD break above the daily and weekly chart downchannel resistance. Except for the weekly MACD which still slopes steeply down, the weekly and daily RSI, Stochastics and MACD are bottomish, rallying or consolidating recent gains. I will look to go long in the green zone (of the daily chart), targeting the red zone for Wednesday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).

Click hereto read the analysis ofEURUSD,VIX

USDCAD Weekly/Daily/4hr

Mylatest Bitcoin biweekly commentary (published Jun 17)withICE Futures Singaporeis now available.





Latest trades published forPremium MembersJun 24th.

Equities & ETFshas taken on a new format where it is now an Entries/Exits style service inspired by technical analysis on a collection of equities and ETFs.The 25 equities and ETFs initially profiled for their beaten down, trend reversal potential, between April 17 to May 22, 2020, have mostly ran up tremendously since then, and are assumed to be closed trades as of June 10th using the day's opening price.Congratulations to allPremium Memberswho profited from these long equity/ETF ideas soon after they were initially profiled.

I will look to explore new long/short trade ideas on Equities & ETFs withPremium Memberswith a target of 5 multi-week to multi-month swing trades each month. Technical analysis for Free Members will continue to be available each Saturday on the monthly and weekly charts for 5 Equity/ETF markets.

Join the world's largest asset manager and 2 of the world's 5 largest (and 4 of the 10 largest) hedge funds by AUM as daily readers of Tradable Patterns' technical analysis.Since becoming available on Bloomberg, Refinitiv and FACTSET, readers have included every single one of the global top 10 investment banks. If you represent an institutional investor or potential distribution partner, write toinfo@tradablepatterns.comto request Bloomberg, Refinitiv and Factset readership reports.

Also seen onFT (Financial Times),Interactive Brokers,ICE Futures Singapore,Amazon, Zerohedge,CNA,Spotify,Liquid (Quoine), EXMO, SuperCryptoNews and Alphien,Tradable Patterns (https://tradablepatterns.com)publishes 3 newsletters:Today's Top 3 Trades,Equities & ETFsandCrypto Weekly Outlook.

Today's Top 3 Trades, Equities & ETFs, Crypto Weekly Outlook and all other Tradable Patterns content do not constitute an advisory and do not make recommendations, but can supplement your own analysis. Please do your own due diligence ahead of any trades.