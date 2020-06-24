Has The Australian Dollar Topped Out ?



Australian Dollar---The Australian dollar in the September contract is currently trading down 63 points or nearly 1% this Wednesday afternoon at 6876 as I am looking at a possible short position in the coming days ahead. If you take a look at the daily chart the Australian has had a significant rally from the March 19th low of 5520 while topping out on June 10th at 7064 which is around a 30% rally in such a limited amount of time as I think this currency is overextended to the upside. The Australian is now trading slightly below its 20 day moving average, but still above its 100 day as the trend is mixed as the chart structure is starting to improve on a daily basis therefor the risk-reward is starting to come into your favor so keep a close eye on this market as we could be involved in a short position as we are experiencing severe overbought conditions in my opinion. TREND: MIXED CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT VOLATILITY: AVERAGE If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.