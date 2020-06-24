rounded corner
Looking To Sell Cattle
Wednesday, June 24, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

IMAGE: GETTY IMAGES

Live Cattle Futures---Live cattle futures in the August contract is down 80 points at 96.40 reversing the gains that we witnessed in yesterday's trade as prices are hovering right near a 6-week low while also stuck in a 7 week consolidation pattern looking to break out to the downside in my opinion.

If you take a look at the daily chart the downtrend line remains intact as prices topped out slightly above the 100 level as I will be recommending a bearish position if prices break the 93.57 area on a closing basis while placing the stop loss above the 10-day high standing at at 98.12 as the risk would be around $1,800 per contract plus slippage & commission as the volatility has been stagnant over the last 2 months.

The commodity markets continue to head sideways as there is still so much uncertainty about the Coronavirus going forward as the risk / reward looks to be in your favor as prices look to break to the downside as we have experienced around a 25% rally from the April 6th low. Cattle prices are trading below their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend has turned to the downside so keep a close eye on this market as we could be involved in the next couple of days.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.



Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
Published by Barchart
