Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium, Miners, Oil, Bitcoin







Get ourActive ETF Swing Trade Signalsor if you have any type of retirement account and are looking for signals when to own equities, bonds, or cash, be sure to become a member of myPassive Long-Term ETF Investing Signalswhich we are about to issue a new signal for subscribers.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic

Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.





He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com

Contributing author since 05/08/2018