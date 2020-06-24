rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

BP/JY - Is there a relationship to the U.S. Election Cycle ?
Wednesday, June 24, 2020

by Murray Rosenberg

Bookmark and Share

847.254.5589

As Quant Traders its our job to search our mathematical patterns for confirmations of future events.

Today we examine an interesting correlation of the GBP / JPY pair.

Look closely at the chart below. We have back tested it from the beginning of 2007 through the present.

The box`s on top show how this pair preps for the U.S. Presidential election.

Notice how our Gasline 5 Quant Leads the Way.

Visit info@chicagofuturestecnologies.com for your free two week trial.

Choose up to five markets.

Have questions call 847 254 5589



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.

The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career.
 
Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years.
 
Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction.
 
For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading.
 
The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy