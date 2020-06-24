|
|
BP/JY - Is there a relationship to the U.S. Election Cycle ?
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
by Murray Rosenberg
|
As Quant Traders its our job to search our mathematical patterns for confirmations of future events.
Today we examine an interesting correlation of the GBP / JPY pair.
Look closely at the chart below. We have back tested it from the beginning of 2007 through the present.
The box`s on top show how this pair preps for the U.S. Presidential election.
Notice how our Gasline 5 Quant Leads the Way.
About the author
Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.
The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career.
Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years.
Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction.
For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading.
The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.