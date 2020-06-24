GOLD, (GC) Futures market

Wednesday forecast, June 24

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1790, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1800.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1790, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1783 or 1779.





Weekly forecast, June 22 - 26

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1749, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1775 - 1788.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1749, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1729 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 1706.





DISCLAIMER: All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor