S&P500 (ES), futures market

Wednesday forecast, June 24

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 3106.75, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 3128.50.

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 3106.75, which will be followed by reaching support level 3063.

Weekly forecast, May 25 - 29

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 3116, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 3187.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 3063, which will be followed by moving down to support level 2982.

DISCLAIMER: All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor