Ethereum (ETHUSD) spent this past week consolidating again within a week or so's volatility of retesting the psychologically key 250 whole figure level. Significantly, ETHUSD is testing a 3 month upchannel support (on the daily chart), and key will be whether ETHUSD can continue its upchannel higher this coming week. Any break in the same upchannel support will dramatically increase the odds for a slide to the 200 level in the week or so after. A deeper collapse to the March low in the next few months is unlikely at this point, with a higher June low versus the May low all but certain. Before ETHUSD bounces decisively off the daily chart upchannel support, bulls should be prepared for some further consolidation this week with the weekly Stochastics overbought and daily MACD sloping down. The weekly RSI and MACD, along with daily RSI and Stochastics are bottomish or consolidating recent gains.

Ethereum (ETHUSD) Weekly/Daily

