Wyckoff Edge Quiz 10



Hi, everyone! This is the quiz we posted last week. What do you see here? Trading range formed. There is an important Wyckoff schematic here.

Question is: is this a spring?

Look at the Demand Support bar for a hint. It's bullish. There is buying in the background. The demand bar is the key bar to the quiz as demand/supply bar areas are edges to look for trades.

The action on the retest (spring bars) shows a tad higher volume and smaller range as selling is being absorbed at the demand bar support area, thus an edge to buy and higher prices were seen. This is our quiz for next week. What do you see here? We'll post the solution next Saturday. We can help you learn Wyckoff and practice your trading skills with "Using Wyckoff to Trade Edges: Selected Quizzes from the LTG Trading Daily Newsletter", available at Amazon.com If you have any question please let us know at gfullett@ltg-trading.com

Please trade well and stay safe!











