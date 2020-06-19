rounded corner
Silver - What A Sneak !
Friday, June 19, 2020

by Murray Rosenberg

During the Pandemic scare Silver fell to $11.70 an ounce from its high of $19.00 over a months time.

Some Flight to safety! One would assume the market would have moved up sharply, instead it fell!

Our weekly Quant has been in a buy for 12 weeks now. This has us wondering? Is a move up to

the mid 20s coming? As long as we remain in buy mode we will be leading off from the long side.

We Follow the Quants, they take the guess work out of trading. Its time traders realize that fundamentals are no longer as important as they once were.

Its very imperative that traders continue to practice strict money management.

About the author

Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.

The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career.
 
Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years.
 
Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction.
 
For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading.
 
The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.
