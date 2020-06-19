847-254-5589

During the Pandemic scare Silver fell to $11.70 an ounce from its high of $19.00 over a months time.

Some Flight to safety! One would assume the market would have moved up sharply, instead it fell!

Our weekly Quant has been in a buy for 12 weeks now. This has us wondering? Is a move up to

the mid 20s coming? As long as we remain in buy mode we will be leading off from the long side.

We Follow the Quants, they take the guess work out of trading. Its time traders realize that fundamentals are no longer as important as they once were.

Its very imperative that traders continue to practice strict money management.

Take a two week free trial, check out the accuracy.

Visit chicagoquanttechnologies.com to sign up.