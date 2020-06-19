rounded corner
Blue Apron Holdings ($APRN) Looking To Rally
Friday, June 19, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast

June 18, 2020 By EWF Robb (Edit)

The next entry in the theme of Corona Virus stocks is Blue Apron Holdings Inc ($APRN). Biotech and software are not the only sectors benefitting greatly from the COVID-19 outbreak. The food delivery services are also making large gains since the lows. Blue Apron has had an unbelievable run, lets take a look at the history of the company:

Blue Apron is an Americaningredient-and-recipemeal kitservice. It exclusively operates in the United States. The weekly boxes contain ingredients and also include suggested recipes that must be cooked by hand by the customer using the pre-ordered ingredients. As of September 2016, the company had shipped 8 million meal servings.In June 2017, the company went public with an initial public offering.

The Elliott wave count on Blue Apron is fairly clean. Lets take a look at the Near term view.

Blue Apron Elliott Wave 4H View

Blue Apron

Medium term term view from 03/09/2020 lows of 2.09. A Sharp wave ((1)) is set at 28.84 on 03/19/2020 and wave ((2)) at 6.36 on 05/04/2020. After that, a leading diagonal Blue (1) is favoured to be set at 14.65 on 06/02/2020. Blue (2) is favoured set at 8.82 on 06/11/2020. Prices may make marginal new lows for Blue (2), but as long as prices remain above 8.82, it is favoured further upside is going to take place. Red 1 is set, with Red 2 looking for a little lower before moving higher. The equal leg extreme blue box is at 33.21 to 49.81, an area where buyers may start to take profits.

In conclusion, the structure of the advance since the March low looks very constructive for further gains while above the invalidation level of 6.36.

Risk Management

Using proper risk management is absolutely essentialwhen trading or investing in a volatile stocks. Elliott Wave counts can evolve quickly, be sure to have your stops in and define your risk when trading.

About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
